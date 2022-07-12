Sarah Jessica Parker's Designer-Inspired Shoes Are Quietly Over 50% Off for Prime Day

Her namesake line, which she wears religiously, is massively discounted.

Laura Reilly
Laura Reilly is a writer and editor with over six years of experience covering fashion and beauty shopping news.  

Published on July 12, 2022

The most relatable thing about Sarah Jessica Parker is that her favorite designer seems to be…Sarah Jessica Parker. If we had our own line of shoes, inspired by decades rubbing shoulders with the biggest luxury brands in the biz, well, we'd probably never take them off either.

With countless paparazzi photos pictured in her signature sparkly footwear and a long track record of dropping by her retail stores to personally fit and ring up customers, the Sex and the City star's dedication to her namesake label SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker is irrefutable.

We'll cut to the chase: We might never be Ms. SJP, but that doesn't mean we can't literally and figuratively dip our toes into her lifestyle, especially given that her cherished heels and flats are on sale. Choice pieces from the line are so quietly marked down on Amazon right now, you could easily miss these up-to-half-off discounts amid the ocean of Prime Day deals crashing down on all sides across the site.

A pair of dress-to-impress office heels (with an abbreviated heel for comfortable commuting) are among the most discounted choices at 50 percent off — down to $176 from their retail price of $355. A few further pairs of the brand's house-code glitter shoes are marked down anywhere from 20 to 40 percent off, including in flat, sandal, low-heel, and pump silhouettes, with final prices far more forgivable. And some fabulous evening options like this multi-tone pair and these flocked ones cut hundreds off the bill, saving you some sticker shock.

While the shoes, even on sale, are admittedly a bit pricey, these numbers are nothing compared to the the high-end shoes she wore as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City and And Just Like That… over the years — the very ones that informed her line. With odes to footwear greats Manolo, Valentino, and even Chanel bursting from every SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker design, we have to feel like we're getting an even bigger bargain.

Until we have our very own line of luxury-inspired footwear to stand behind (anyone interested in an LR by Laura Reilly collection? No?), we have no problem stepping into this fashion icon's exceptionally executed shoes. Especially when they're discounted this deeply. Shop Sarah Jessica Parker's namesake brand on sale at Amazon, below.

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Simplicity Pump

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Shoe
Shop now: $176 (Originally $355); amazon.com

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Story Pointed-Toe Flat Ballet

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Shoe
Shop now: $212 (Originally $295); amazon.com

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Meteor Sneaker

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Shoe
Shop now: $255 (Originally $295); amazon.com

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Mary Jane Pump

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Shoe
Shop now: $278 (Originally $385); amazon.com

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Rampling 70 Pointed-Toe Classic Dress Pump

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Shoe
Shop now: $110 (Originally $379); amazon.com

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Tower Pumps

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Shoe
Shop now: $219 (Originally $395); amazon.com

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Glass 70 Pointed-Toe Dress Pump

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Shoe
Shop now: $177 (Originally $365); amazon.com

