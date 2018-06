1 of 12 Girlie/FameFlynet Pictures

Six Key Pieces You'll Love All Season

Start making your shopping list-we found six standout pieces that will keep you looking hot as the temperatures drop! Click through to see our star-inspired must-haves.



Brocade Dress

Who knew this glam style could be so versatile? Jennifer Lawrence layered her brocade Prabal Gurung dress over a long-sleeved tee for look that can go from the office to an after-work date.