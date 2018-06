1 of 9 Imaxtree (4)

REASONS TO LOVE IT

Like a white orchid or Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, these pieces have an easy elegance. They work on women of all ages and never go out of style. Yet new minimalism projects a subtle kind of sexiness in strapless silhouettes, striped pencil skirts, and long satiny sheaths.



HOW TO WORK IT

Seek out stiff crêpes or wools, which play up the structured lines, or silky ones with an effortless sway. These clothes are simple.



Photos: (left to right) Bottega Veneta, Celine, Balenciaga, Proenza Schouler