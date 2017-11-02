Simply Be's Holiday Collection Has Something for Every Upcoming Party 

Figuring out what to wear during the holiday season can be a little overwhelming, especially since there always seems to be a party to attend. There's the company bash, the hot date, New Year's Eve, that Christmas mixer, and everything in between. So how do you look your best without breaking the bank?

Enter Simply Be. The brand understands a girl's need to look her best on a budget. The curve retailer just release their Holiday 2017 collection and corresponding "WeAreCurves" ad campaign (check out awesome footage below) that promises to have you covered for all your winter needs. Here, you'll find luxe metallics, sparkling mini dresses, faux leather separates and winter necessities like coats and sweaters.

VIDEO: Simply Be FW '17

So even though we may be focused on glitzy fare, Simply Be has got the goods for work as well. Sizes run up to 28, so every girl can look her holiday best this season. Check out the gorgeous campaign, recently shot in Seattle, with gorgeous up-and-coming models Kayla Jane and Sarina Novack along with vocal body positivity activist and model, Denise Bidot.

Scroll down for some of the highlights of the collection, then head over to simplybe.com to shop the full collection.