This ‘90s Supermodel Trend Is Coming Back in a Big Way

Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell know a thing or two about turning heads. But their reign in the ‘90s as übermodels wasn’t all sky-high heels and bodice gowns. After a lifetime in the spotlight, the two era-defining fashion models, plus countless others of their generation, adopted a uniform that was at once casual, sexy, and extremely comfortable. What’s more, it was actually an extremely simple solution: the silk slip dress.

Of course, it wasn’t just any silk slip dress that Moss, Campbell, and co. wore almost religiously. The style du jour was the bias cut, a method of cutting dress patterns along fabric whose warp and weft threads are at an angle, rather than straight up and down. The effect is a clingy, draped, curve-skimming garment that’ll make you feel like you’re floating.

This year, the bias silk slip dress is poised to make a huge comeback. We saw the style all through Fashion Month, even in chilly March temperatures. So we can extrapolate how many we’ll be seeing once the weather is actually amenable to anything but Heattech.

The modern day trick to rocking a slip dress is choosing the right size — which actually might be a size up from what you usually opt for, to allow for even more flowiness — and a great strapless bra.

We’ve rounded up the top Kate Moss-worthy slip dresses to buy in 2019 that are sure to pay worthy homage to the iconic ‘90s supermodel trend. See our top picks below.