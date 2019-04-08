This ‘90s Supermodel Trend Is Coming Back in a Big Way
Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell know a thing or two about turning heads. But their reign in the ‘90s as übermodels wasn’t all sky-high heels and bodice gowns. After a lifetime in the spotlight, the two era-defining fashion models, plus countless others of their generation, adopted a uniform that was at once casual, sexy, and extremely comfortable. What’s more, it was actually an extremely simple solution: the silk slip dress.
Of course, it wasn’t just any silk slip dress that Moss, Campbell, and co. wore almost religiously. The style du jour was the bias cut, a method of cutting dress patterns along fabric whose warp and weft threads are at an angle, rather than straight up and down. The effect is a clingy, draped, curve-skimming garment that’ll make you feel like you’re floating.
This year, the bias silk slip dress is poised to make a huge comeback. We saw the style all through Fashion Month, even in chilly March temperatures. So we can extrapolate how many we’ll be seeing once the weather is actually amenable to anything but Heattech.
The modern day trick to rocking a slip dress is choosing the right size — which actually might be a size up from what you usually opt for, to allow for even more flowiness — and a great strapless bra.
We’ve rounded up the top Kate Moss-worthy slip dresses to buy in 2019 that are sure to pay worthy homage to the iconic ‘90s supermodel trend. See our top picks below.
Réalisation Par The Iggy Dress
Kate Moss was a Réal girl even before Réalisation Par was a twinkle in founders Alexandra Spencer and Teale Talbot’s eyes. The Iggy in Bellisima is a moody floral dream that would have been right at home in Moss’ extensive party wardrobe.
Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Long Slip Dress
While not a bias cut, this extremely comfortable Everlane slip is impossible to leave off this list. A minimalist silhouette and subdued color palette make this dress an automatic go-to in your wardrobe. Whether you opt for Black, White, or Rose, you’ll find yourself reaching for this easy piece all season long.
Topshop Plain Satin Slipdress
This simple satin dress keeps things interesting in the details. Available in four glossy shades, this slip features intersecting straps and a draped back. Plus, it’s available in petite sizes as well.
Rixo Holly Polka-Dot Silk-Charmeuse Jacquard Dress
This mint green dream is the liquid silk uniform we’ve been looking for our whole lives, and naturally, it comes from colorful British brand Rixo. The flattering, drapey cut is just as appropriate for wearing at a wedding as it is a sunny, summertime brunch outfit.
LHD Elvira Silk Crepe de Chine Maxi Dress
Need a little extra color in your life? This fruit salad print is guaranteed to brighten up your whole look, while the classic cut keeps things streamlined. Pair with light wood jewelry and some elegant flats.
Fleur Du Mal Draped Silk-Charmeuse Midi Dress
For a second-to-none evening look, who better to turn to than French lingerie brand, Fleur du Mal? While it typically trades in intimates, Fleur du Mal also has a line of ready-to-wear pieces that are guaranteed to steal the show.