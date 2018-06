Sienna and Savannah Miller are two siblings that have definitely learned to share. The stylish sisters-and former roommates-co-design a line that ranges from frothy dresses to lean and mean jeans. A recipe for rivalry? Not a chance. "Sienna's edgy and out there; I'm soft and romantic," Savannah told a U.K. newspaper. "I have an idea for a design and she adds the sex and flips it on its head. It's fun and it works."BUY ONLINE NOWCropped jacket, $279; at intermixonline.com