Sienna Miller's $500,000 Gucci Necklace Is Definitely Worth a Closer Look

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

After years spent covering celebrity style, we've learned that red-carpet jewelry is more than just a finishing touch on a look. It can be a full work of art, like the necklace that Sienna Miller wore to the 2019 LACMA Gala this weekend. We knew we had to get closer look at the stunning piece, which is actually the most expensive option available from Gucci's new high jewelry collection.

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Paired with a black sequined dress (also Gucci), the necklace added color to an otherwise all-dark outfit. That pop came courtesy of a mix of opals, purple-pink sapphires, lagoon tourmalines, red spinels, chrysoberyls, mandarin garnets, green tourmalines, and diamonds, which were ultimately set in white gold. Altogether, Miller's necklace cost more than $500,000 — AKA over half a million dollars.

Image zoom Mauro Clemente

Although Miller's hair covered parts of the piece, Gucci provided InStyle with an image of the full thing — and whoa, it's even more stunning now that we're able to view every intricate detail.

Even if this baby is well beyond your budget (same), it doesn't hurt to admire its beauty. Plus, Gucci has other, less-expensive but equally gorgeous items on its site, which are all worth checking out, too.