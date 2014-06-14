Flag Day Fashion: Show Off Your Stars and Stripes

Some of us can’t wait until the Fourth of July to put our love for all things red, white, and blue on display. All the more reason then to make the most of today's Flag Day, three full weeks before the patriotic big day. But finding pieces you can still wear once the fireworks have fizzled can be tricky.

The goal isn't to emulate the flag, stripe by stripe, star by star. It's chicer to integrate one spangled piece at a time.

We scoured the sites and rounded up modish pieces that you can sport the entire summer, all the while paying tribute to the American flag.

Get in the patriotic spirit with our 15 top picks.

Hye Park and Lune Tee

$84; hye-park-and-lune.myshopify.com
Bing Bang Studs

$42; otteny.com
Guess Shorts

$42; guess.com
J. Crew x Sophia Webster Pumps

$320; net-a-porter.com
Ete Swim Bikini

$225; modaoperandi.com
Equipment Top

$248; equipmentfr.com
LemLem Scarf

$140; lemlem.com
Gap Sneakers

$40; gap.com
Need Supply Tote

$48; needsupply.com
Current/Elliott Jeans

$295; stylebop.com
Le Specs Sunglasses

$55; net-a-porter.com
See by Chloe Dress

$395; net-a-porter.com
Comme des Garcons Wallet

$105; openingceremony.us
Sophie Hulme Clutch

$300; avenue32.com
Club Monaco Hat

$90; clubmonaco.com

