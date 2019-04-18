Why You Should Consider Wearing a Short Dress on Your Wedding Day

By Samantha Sutton
Updated: Apr 18, 2019 @ 5:31 pm
Courtesy Lela Rose

While I have nothing against tons of tulle and poofy wedding dresses (live out those fashion fantasies, girl!), there's no written rule that says everyone must wear a ball gown on their big day. Times are changing, trends are shifting, and in recent years, I've seen the rise of everything from jumpsuits (heck yes, pants!) to simple designs in place of something over-the-top and embellished. And after looking at the latest round of bridal collections, I can sincerely say that short wedding dresses are definitely having a moment.

It seems as if mini dresses and tea-length designs are taking over, and, honestly, it's not too surprising. Shorter hemlines are way better for dancing the night away, instantly seem more chill, and make bathroom trips less of a process. Even if brides don't walk down the aisle in a short dress, at the very least they can still change into one for the reception or wear it to another wedding-related event, such as a bridal shower or rehearsal dinner.

Whether you're about to say "I do," already have, or have no plans to do so in the near future, these stunning options are worth looking at anyway. Looks like celebs who wore short weddings dresses, such as Cindy Crawford and Audrey Hepburn, were way ahead of their time.

VIDEO: The Cost of Renting America's Most Expensive Venues

Start Slideshow

1 of 23

Amsale Bridal

JP YIM/Getty Images
Short and super sweet! We love the sheer cap-sleeves on this Amsale number.
Advertisement

2 of 23

Amsale Bridal

JP YIM/Getty Images
The high-neck, the thigh slit — this simple, sleek, and short design is worthy of a red carpet.

3 of 23

Amsale Bridal

JP YIM/Getty Images
We're getting Audrey Hepburn vibes from Amsale's feminine tea-length dress, which we could picture being paired with a birdcage veil.
Advertisement

4 of 23

BHLDN

Courtesy BHLDN
Looking for a wedding dress that's more minimalist? BHLDN's short shift is a worthy option.

5 of 23

Danielle Frankel

Courtesy Danielle Frankel
With the matching pants, it's a suit. Without the matching pants, it's a dress. And no one says you can't wear it both ways on your big day.

6 of 23

Danielle Frankel

Courtesy Danielle Frankel
This mermaid-like, knotted dress would be perfect if you're saying "I do" on the beach.
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 23

Danielle Frankel

Courtesy Danielle Frankel
Another suit jacket belted and worn as a mini? We're into it.

8 of 23

Floravere

Courtesy Floravere
Floravere combined the best of both worlds when it created a short, lacy wedding dress with a long top layer.

9 of 23

GALA by Galia Lahav

Courtesy Galia Lahav
Sure, sheer material isn't meant for a modest bride, but there's something so whimsical about that bubble skirt.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 23

Jenny Packham

Courtesy Jenny Packham
It sparkles, it shines, and it has feathers? Consider us big fans of this flapper-like design.

11 of 23

Lela Rose

Courtesy Lela Rose/Taylor Jewell
Off-the-shoulder puff-sleeves and silver embellishments means this Lela Rose dress will no doubt make a statement.

12 of 23

Oscar de la Renta

Courtesy Oscar de la Renta
This ain't your average white mini dress, thanks, in part, to the playful fringe detail.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 23

Oscar de la Renta

Courtesy Oscar de la Renta
When you want to go short but still want to wow, your best bet is this feathered dress from Oscar de la Renta.

14 of 23

Reem Acra

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
The short white dress trend doesn't just have to be for the bride. We can easily see this Reem Acra mini — which includes a big bow — being worn by bridesmaids.

15 of 23

Viktor & Rolf

Courtesy Viktor & Rolf/KVC
Think you have to sacrifice the poofy element when wearing a short wedding dress? Think again.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 23

Viktor & Rolf

Courtesy Viktor & Rolf/KVC
There are so many great details on this Viktor & Rolf wedding dress, from the elaborate beaded design to the scalloped hem.

17 of 23

Whistles

Courtesy Whistles
Whistles' breezy, off-the-shoulder, tea-length design is one of those dresses that can definitely be worn again.

18 of 23

Whistles

Courtesy Whistles
This ruffled, eyelet midi-dress says casual summer wedding, and would make a pretty choice for a bridal shower, too.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 23

Mira Zwillinger

Courtesy Mira Zwillinger/DAN AND CORINA LECCA
You won't just walk down the aisle in this dreamy short dress, which comes complete with a sheer overlay — you'll look like you're floating.

20 of 23

Mira Zwillinger

Courtesy Mira Zwillinger/DAN AND CORINA LECCA
Mira Zwillinger definitely spiced up the more traditional A-line wedding dress by making the hemline higher and asymmetrical.

21 of 23

Mira Zwillinger

Courtesy Mira Zwillinger/DAN AND CORINA LECCA
The classic, short fit-and-flare got an update with some slightly sheer material and a corset top.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 23

Mira Zwillinger

Mira Zwillinger/DAN AND CORINA LECCA
It's possible to follow multiple bridal trends at once. Just take a look at this super-sexy short dress, which combines sheer material, feathers, and some standout embellishments.
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement