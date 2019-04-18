Why You Should Consider Wearing a Short Dress on Your Wedding Day

While I have nothing against tons of tulle and poofy wedding dresses (live out those fashion fantasies, girl!), there's no written rule that says everyone must wear a ball gown on their big day. Times are changing, trends are shifting, and in recent years, I've seen the rise of everything from jumpsuits (heck yes, pants!) to simple designs in place of something over-the-top and embellished. And after looking at the latest round of bridal collections, I can sincerely say that short wedding dresses are definitely having a moment.

It seems as if mini dresses and tea-length designs are taking over, and, honestly, it's not too surprising. Shorter hemlines are way better for dancing the night away, instantly seem more chill, and make bathroom trips less of a process. Even if brides don't walk down the aisle in a short dress, at the very least they can still change into one for the reception or wear it to another wedding-related event, such as a bridal shower or rehearsal dinner.

Whether you're about to say "I do," already have, or have no plans to do so in the near future, these stunning options are worth looking at anyway. Looks like celebs who wore short weddings dresses, such as Cindy Crawford and Audrey Hepburn, were way ahead of their time.

