Chopping Spree! See 10 Stars Who Shaved Their Heads to Land Big Movie Roles


In InStyle's Annual Hair Issue, we rounded up ten stars that went on major chopping sprees to land key roles. From Demi Moore's shaved head for G.I. Jane to Natalie Portman's barely-there hair for V for Vendetta to Anne Hathaway's Les Miserable pixie, click through the gallery to see them all.
Sigourney Weaver, 1992

For Sigourney Weaver's starring role in Alien 3, the actress shaved her then brown hair in 1992.

Robin Tunney, 1995

In 1995, Robin Tunney dared to bare her scalp when she took the role as Debra in Empire Records.

Demi Moore, 1997

To portray a soldier in 1997's G.I. Jane, Demi Moore shaved her dark brown locks.

Cate Blanchett, 1992

Cate Blanchett cropped her golden strands in 1992 to play Philippa in Heaven.

Ellen Page, 2005

For indie flick Mouth to Mouth, a young Ellen Page went bald for her character, Sherry, in 2005.

Natalie Portman, 2005

Natalie Portman got into character for her role as Evey in 2005's action flick V for Vendetta by shearing her locks.

Mena Suvari, 2008

Mena Suvari left her hair behind to play Ernest Hemingway's Catherine Hill Bourne in the film adaptation of his novel Garden of Eden in 2008.
Anne Hathaway, 2012

For her role Oscar-winning role as Fantine in the big-screen adaptation of Broadway's Les Misérables, Hathaway had her hair cut on screen during her emotional delivery of "I Dreamed a Dream."

Cynthia Nixon, 2012

In 2012, Cynthia Nixon debuted shaved head for her role in the Broadway play, Wit.

Charlize Theron, 2013

Charlize Theron said goodbye to her long strands for her upcoming role as Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road.

