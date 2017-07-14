15 Curve-Friendly Bikinis For Perfect Beach Days  

Flaunt your curves in gorgeous bikinis this summer! Just because you have fuller figure, don't feel that you have to get stuck in a one-piece suit rut. There are plenty of two-pieces options that showcase what you love and camouflage what you may not be comfortable putting on full display.

Go for bikini tops that offer full coverage or have an underwire. This will ensure that you will have the best support and no worries in regards to slippage. The bottoms should come up a little higher (around the navel) to cover the lower part of your midsection. And since we're taking beach attire, go for fun prints and bright colors when you can! However, if you prefer classic tones, we still have you covered.

Mixing and matching tops and bottoms can also be a way to have fun while also drawing attention away from areas you may not want to put focus on. If you have a very large bust, go with a solid top and a fun printed bottom. But, if you have a pear shape with larger hips, you may want to switch the printed piece to the top.

Browse our gorgeous selection, starting with the girly suit above from Eloquii ($45 & $65; eloquii.com), to find the perfect match for you.