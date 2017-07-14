15 Curve-Friendly Bikinis For Perfect Beach Days  

Courtesy of Eloquii
Lashauna Williams
Jul 13, 2017 @ 9:15 pm

Flaunt your curves in gorgeous bikinis this summer! Just because you have fuller figure, don't feel that you have to get stuck in a one-piece suit rut. There are plenty of two-pieces options that showcase what you love and camouflage what you may not be comfortable putting on full display.

VIDEO: Plus-Size Date Night Looks Inspired by Ashley Graham

Go for bikini tops that offer full coverage or have an underwire. This will ensure that you will have the best support and no worries in regards to slippage. The bottoms should come up a little higher (around the navel) to cover the lower part of your midsection. And since we're taking beach attire, go for fun prints and bright colors when you can! However, if you prefer classic tones, we still have you covered.

Mixing and matching tops and bottoms can also be a way to have fun while also drawing attention away from areas you may not want to put focus on. If you have a very large bust, go with a solid top and a fun printed bottom. But, if you have a pear shape with larger hips, you may want to switch the printed piece to the top.

Browse our gorgeous selection, starting with the girly suit above from Eloquii ($45 & $65; eloquii.com), to find the perfect match for you.

1 of 14 Courtesy

Adore Me

Shop it: $60; adoreme.com.

Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy

Mod CLoth

Shop it: $40 (originally $70); modcloth.com.

3 of 14 Courtesy

Forever 21+

Shop it: top ($38) and bottom ($45); forever21.com.

Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy

Eloquii

Shop it: top ($83) and similar bottom ($65); eloquii.com.

Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy

Simply Be

Shop it: $53; simplybe.com.

Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy

Lilly & Lime

Shop it: top ($60) and bottom ($30); lillyandlime.com.

Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy

Becca ETC

Shop it: top ($56, originally $94) and bottom ($34, originally $58); macys.com.

Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy

Anne Cole

Shop it: top ($39, originally $64) and bottom ($39, originally $60); alwaysforme.com.

Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy

Lane Bryant

Shop it: top (from $46, originally from $65) and bottom ($39, originally $55); lanebryant.com.

Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy

Fashion Nova

Shop it: $35; fashionnova.com.

Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy

Swimsuits For All

Shop it: $54 (originally $76); swimsuitsforall.com.

Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy

Old Navy

Shop it: top ($36, originally $40) and bottom (from $20, originally $35); oldnavy.com.

Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy

Ava & Viv and Xhilaration

Shop it: Ava & Viv top ($25) and Xhilaration similar bottom ($20); target.com.

Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy

DebShops

Shop it: top ($30) and bottom ($28); debshops.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!