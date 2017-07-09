9 Curve-Friendly Swimsuits That Are Perfect for Summer

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Jul 09, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Swim season is in full swing, and there's nothing better than hitting the beach in a great new swimsuit that makes you feel (and look) your best.

Witness the cutout one-piece, one of the styles that's dominating this season. It's chic, sexy, and a fun upgrade to your standard suit. And we've found the best options for the ladies out there who are ready to flaunt those curves. Pro tip: look for cutouts at the center of the tummy or at the shoulder. That sliver of skin is really going to flatter your assets.

VIDEO: Celebs in Bikinis

 

In the market for a bikini? Go for a high-waisted silhouette that nips in your midsection and shows off the smallest part of your waist. And don't be afraid to try a cool print! Forget the old rumor that patterns make you look bigger—smartly placed prints can actually shape and streamline your figure. From floral to graphic, there's a motif for you that can add interest to an otherwise classic silhouette.

Check out these 9 swimwear stunners that are sure to make you the hottest girl on the beach or at the pool party. Scroll through to check them out and shop your faves.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Adore Me

available at adoreme.com from $25 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Eloquii

available at eloquii.com $111 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Junarose

available at asos.com from $32 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Swimsuits For All

available at swimsuitsforall.com $65 (originally $92) SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Torrid

available at Torrid from $45 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Boohoo Plus

available at boohoo.com $44 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Addition Elle

available at additionelle.com $100 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Ashley Stewart

available at ashleystewart.com $45 (originally $90) SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Forever 21+

available at forever21.com from $38 SHOP NOW

