7 Cover-Ups That'll Transform Your Swimwear Into Streetwear

Ari Perilstein/Getty
Lashauna Williams
Jul 22, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

Lazy days, and beach days. Two of our favorite things about summer. But when it comes to dressing, we still want to add a bit of polish to our laze-moods. Particularly when it comes to wearing our swimwear aprés-beach. 

VIDEO: Ashley Graham's Plus-Size Swimwear Line

 

Enter: the cover-up, the hero garment for transforming swimwear into streetwear. And we're not just talking caftans. Cover-ups come in many shapes and sizes, from maxi skirts to lightweight pants to printed dresses—even jumpsuits.

A few tips to keep in mind: Don't be afraid to mix prints, and look for colors that complement each other rather than compete. Remember proportion—if you're wearing a bikini top, go for a longer silhouette at the bottom. One-pieces can double as bodysuits.

RELATED: Summer’s Hottest Bathing Suits

Also, consider the occasion. If you're going to a fancy restaurant after the beach, a bikini top is probably not the best option. Going to a fun bonfire? Bikini your heart out!

Scroll down to see some cool combos and shop your favorites.

1 of 7 Courtesy

The Sherbert Maillot and Printed Tunic

Shop It: Dolce Vita swimsuit, $71 (originally $120); dolcevita.com. Tolani tunic, $185; tolanicollection.com.

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

The V-Neck One-Piece and Wide Leg Pants

Shop It: Fella swimsuit, $240; net-a-porter.com. Isabella Rose pants, $80; nordstrom.com.

3 of 7 Courtesy

The String Bikini and Sleek Jumpsuit

Shop It: Lychee Swimwear bikini top ($35) and bottom ($30). Lulus jumpsuit, $98; lulus.com.

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

The Crochet Bikini and Flowy Skirt

Shop It: WET bikini top ($78) and bottom ($88). Ami Clubwear skirt, $7 (originally $35); amiclubwear.com.

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

The Halter Bikini and Off-Shoulder Dress

Shop It: By The Sea Swimwear bikini top ($110) and bottom ($90). Red Carter dress, $260; redcarter.com.

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

The Mixed Bikini and Strapless Jumper

Shop It: Lilly & Lime bikini top ($70) and bottom ($30). Becca jumpsuit, $71 (originally $94); swimsuitsdirect.com.

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

The Off-Shoulder Bikini and Low-Cut Overalls

Shop It: OYE bikini, $350; oyeswimwear.com. Flynn Skye jumpsuit, $165; flynnskye.com for similar styles.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!