Dress Like Your Favorite Celebrity by Shopping Their Best Fashion Pieces from 2016  

Anna Hecht (TEXT) and Marina Budarina-Sánchez (REPORTING)
Dec 31, 2016

Celebrities, they're just like us! Except...you know, their personal chefs, stylists, trainers, and, oh yeah, A-lister status. But anyway, lavish lifestyles aside, just because most of us don't live like celebrities doesn't mean we can't at least dress like them.

Heck, take Taylor Swift for example. She's 27 and has been gaining fame for close to a decade now. And even so, she's still an everyday gal who's been spotted wearing a totally affordable (and chic!) Hunter Boots coat ($452, originally $645; shopbop.com). Or, witness supermodel, Kendall Jenner. She wears repurposed boyfriend jeans from Levi's ($275; barneys.com) like it ain't no thing. 

The best part is, so can you, when you shop our latest celeb-inspired fashion finds below. With the New Year upon us, we left no 2016 trend unturned. Keep scrolling to see which designers your favorite celebs wore this past year—and find out where you can get yours, too.

 

Taylor Swift in Hunter Boots Original coat

available at shopbop.com $451 SHOP NOW
Priyanka Chopra in Sea New York jumpsuit

available at barneys.com $169 SHOP NOW
Kendall Jenner in Re/Done jeans

available at barleys.com $275 SHOP NOW
Margot Robbie in Spell & The Gypsy jacket

available at shop.spelldesigns.com $209 SHOP NOW
Jordana Brewster in Tory Burch dress

available at neimanmarcus.com $276 SHOP NOW
Selma Blair in Madewell sweater coat

available at madewell.com $178 SHOP NOW
Lena Dunham in Elizabeth and James coat

available at nordstrom.com $895 SHOP NOW
Chloe Grace Moretz in Wolford bodysuit

available at shopbop.com $240 SHOP NOW
Sarah Jessica Parker in Tory Sport pants

available at barneys.com $135 SHOP NOW
Reese Witherspoon in J. Crew skirt

available at jcrew.com $98 SHOP NOW
Kiernan Shipka in Valentino top and shorts

Shop the look: Valentino top (1,790; mytheresa.com). Valentino bottoms ($2,190; mytheresa.com).

Selena Gomez in AYR pants

available at shopbop.com $185 SHOP NOW
Alessandra Ambrosio in Lovers + Friends jacket

available at revolve.com $298 SHOP NOW
Emma Stone in AG jeans

available at bergdorfgoodman.com $245 SHOP NOW
Kerry Washington in Dolce & Gabbana dress

available at farfetch.com $1,498 SHOP NOW
Chrissy Teigen in Rails sweater

available at shopbop.com $248 SHOP NOW
Kate Hudson in Black Orchid jeans

available at blackorchiddenim.com $89 SHOP NOW
Kate Bosworth in Frame jacket

available at neimanmarcus.com $1,025 SHOP NOW
Freida Pinto in J Brand jeans

available at amazon.com $89-$210 SHOP NOW

