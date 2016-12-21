Blake Lively's $1,650 Necklace Proves Emojis Aren't Just for Texting—Shop It (& More Affordable Options)  

Blake Lively took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off one v. emotional accessory in the form of a kissy-face emoji necklace. The dainty find, designed by Alison Lou Fine Jewelry, stylishly combines fashion and humor.

The mom-of-two posted and thanked a friend (whom we presume gifted her with the necklace), saying: "Thank you @tizzielisch! You've proved emojis and respectability CAN coexist after all with a little @alisonlou."

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

And we couldn't agree more. Lively paired her "Large Mwa!" 14K yellow gold pendant ($1,650; net-a-porter.com) with a simple strand of smiley emojis ($2,905; net-a-porter.com). This happy combo, when worn with a cozy cardigan like Lively's, adds a bit of cheer to pretty much any cold-weather look.

If you aren't ready to fork over $1,650 for Lively's pendant, there are other more affordable options available from Alison Lou. Or, you can shop our much less pricey picks below. Either way, you're one step closer to dressing like Lively—and that's something we can all get behind.