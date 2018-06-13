11 Swimsuits That Are Sexy Without Showing Your Belly

Full-coverage doesn't have to equal matronly. The swimwear market now offers high-waisted bikinis and one pieces of all stripes, and at every price point. The key when shopping is to look for clever flourishes like color-blocking, ruching, and seam detailing.

We rounded up eleven flattering swimsuits that are also super-sexy (a key criteria!). Start with the Miraclesuit above, then scroll down to shop the best options on the market, from a classic halter design to flirty, ruffled bikini.

