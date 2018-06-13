11 Swimsuits That Are Sexy Without Showing Your Belly

Photo Illustration: Dearest Creative. Photos: Courtesy
Kristina Rutkowski (Text) and Lashauna Williams (Market)
Jun 13, 2018 @ 9:45 am

Full-coverage doesn't have to equal matronly. The swimwear market now offers high-waisted bikinis and one pieces of all stripes, and at every price point. The key when shopping is to look for clever flourishes like color-blocking, ruching, and seam detailing.

We rounded up eleven flattering swimsuits that are also super-sexy (a key criteria!). Start with the Miraclesuit above, then scroll down to shop the best options on the market, from a classic halter design to flirty, ruffled bikini.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Freya

$125 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Suboo

$100 each SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Lands' End

$119 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Acacia Swimwear

from $102 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Kore Swim

$139 (originally $277) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Fella

$219 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Haight

$245 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

PrettyLittleThing

from $15 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Mei L'ange

$145 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 DouglasHoltPhotography

Shoshanna

$220 SHOP NOW

