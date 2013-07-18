Find Your Perfect Little White Jacket: 10 Styles You'll Love

Like a dollop of fresh whipped cream, a little white jacket makes any ensemble that much more inviting. Think of it as a white shirt but with more presence. It works in any season and can feel more modern than a go-to black—a standout staple that offers a modern alternative. Combine it with other pales, such as cream and bone, for an elegant look. Or, pair with a pattern or color, like an animal-print blouse or a cobalt skirt. Click through to start shopping for your perfect white jacket, and check page 107 of the August issue -- or download it on your tablet -- to learn more.

1 of 10 Dyad Photography

Tibi

Viscose-linin, $550; outnet.com.
2 of 10 Dyad Photography

Rebecca Taylor

Cotton tweed, $395; cusp.com.
3 of 10 Dyad Photography

Bebe

Linen blend, $169; bebe.com.
4 of 10 Dyad Photography

Theyskens' Theory

Nylon blend, $695; theory.com.
5 of 10 White Jackets

Ann Taylor

Polyester-rayon crepe, $158; anntaylor.com.
6 of 10 Dyad Photography

Diane von Furstenberg

Tencel-linen, $298; nordstrom.com.
7 of 10 Dyad Photography

Chico's

Cotton-polyester, $129; chicos.com.
8 of 10 Dyad Photography

Rag & Bone

Viscose-cotton, $535; rag-bone.com.
9 of 10 Dyad Photography

BCBG Max Azria

Polyester-rayon, $228; bcbg.com.
10 of 10 Dyad Photography

Zara

Cotton, $129; zara.com.

