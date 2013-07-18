Find Your Perfect Little White Jacket: 10 Styles You'll Love

Like a dollop of fresh whipped cream, a little white jacket makes any ensemble that much more inviting. Think of it as a white shirt but with more presence. It works in any season and can feel more modern than a go-to black—a standout staple that offers a modern alternative. Combine it with other pales, such as cream and bone, for an elegant look. Or, pair with a pattern or color, like an animal-print blouse or a cobalt skirt. Click through to start shopping for your perfect white jacket, and check page 107 of the August issue -- or download it on your tablet -- to learn more.

MORE:

• Our Fave All-White Outfits in History

• Found It! Rihanna's Crisp White Blazer

• Zooey D's Red Vest Used to Be a Coat!