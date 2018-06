It's Here! The Ultimate Back-to-School Shopping Guide for Style-Obsessed Moms

When it comes to back-to-school shopping for your wee ones, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the slew of tiny clothing and accessories. So, before the semester begins, we extended our discerning eye to the mini-me set and rounded up a carefully curated selection of chic picks. Click through to see our guide to tops, bottoms, outerwear, and more, made for dapper boys and fashionable girls. You'll wish these seriously enviable pieces came in larger sizes.

MORE:

• Like Mother, Like Daughter: 6 Styles to Copy

• 20 A+ Back-to-School Hairstyle Ideas

• 14 Stylish Gifts for Mini Celebrities