Your Shopping Guide to the Best Petite Jeans Out There

Alexis Parente
Jan 06, 2016 @ 7:45 am

Shopping for jeans is hard as it is, but it's even harder when you have a petite frame (the struggle is real). A pair that hugs your waist and won't drag on the ground? It's nearly impossible to find—until now. From the girlfriend crop to high-waist skinnies, we rounded up seven petite-friendly styles in our favorite silhouettes. Here's to a denim-happy new year!

Classic Black Skinny

This is one of the most flattering jeans you could ask for. The fitted silhouette hits your waist at the perfect place, and it boasts the right amount of stretch to hug your curves. Plus, the inky hue works for both day and evening outings.

Paige, $179; paige.com

 

High-Waist Skinny

This high-waist cut will show off your shape while keeping your legs looking long and lean.

Loft, $70; loft.com

Tailored Boot Cut

A boot-cut fan? This is the pair for you. With its dark wash and straight-leg fit, the "Angelina" style is a denim must.

AG, $172; agjeans.com

Stretchy Ultra Skinny

For maximum comfort, slip on these skinnies that boast ultra-stretchy fabric with lots of give.

Citizens of Humanity, $178; citizensofhumanity.com

Destructed Relaxed Skinny

Grab attention with this fun distressed style. Make this relaxed pair a part of your weekend off-duty uniform.

Gap, $70; gap.com

Kick Flare Crop

The kick flare crop is one of our new favorite denim styles—and it looks even better on petites.

Banana Republic, $98; bananrepublic.com

Girlfriend Crop

Embrace the slouchy boyfriend denim with this flattering cropped option—this pair won't overwhelm your figure.

J.Crew, $115 (originally $135); jcrew.com

