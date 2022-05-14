You're Going to See These Sandal Trends Everywhere This Summer
Summer will be here before we know it, so it's officially time to get yourself a pedicure and break out your favorite sandals. Like handbags and clothing, sandal trends change each year, and this season, it's all about strappy slides, puffy silhouettes, and bright shades. Since you probably don't have those types of sandals just lying around, Amazon's Shopbop section has you covered with tons of fashion-forward options.
The curation includes styles from Freedom Moses, Ugg, Sam Edelman, and Stuart Weitzman — just to name a few. You'll find everything from comfortable rubber slides to glitzy evening shoes, so you can be prepared for whatever events you have coming up this summer. Below, check out 10 of the cutest pairs of sandals available on Amazon.
Shop Trendy Summer Sandals:
- Freedom Moses Two-Band Slides, $45
- Teva Casual Sport Sandal, $55
- Ugg Sport Yeah Sandal, $60
- Melissa Possession Sandal, $69
- Steve Madden Clyde Flat Sandal, $70
- Circus by Sam Edelman Miranda Heeled Sandal, $117
- Sam Edelman Harlie Sandal, $150
- Stuart Weitzman Goldie Jelly Sandals, $150
- Sam Edelman Dia Heeled Sandal, $160
- Loeffler Randall Eveline-MGT Slide Sandal, $350
Starting off with a customer favorite, the Freedom Moses Two-Band Slides have nearly 700 five-star ratings. The waterproof sandals come in a whopping 52 colors and patterns, and they're made from rubber with a textured footbed and two straps across the top. One shopper said the sandals "are so lightweight that I felt like I was barefoot," while a second person said they "go with so many casual outfits." The best part? They're only $45.
Shop now: $45; amazon.com
A less casual flat sandal option, the Stuart Weitzman Goldie Jelly Sandals come in six colors, each with pearls along the T-strap. Especially if you're not a heels person, these shoes are a great way to elevate an outfit without sacrificing comfort. You could even wear them for an outdoor wedding this summer since you can just wipe off any water or dirt that gets stuck on the soles.
Shop now: $150; amazon.com
For those who prefer a little heel, the Sam Edelman Dia Heeled Sandals are an incredibly versatile option that come in four light leather shades. They have three straps across the top that merge between the first two toes, two intertwined ankle straps with an adjustable buckle, and a wood-like outsole with a manageable kitten heel. You can wear these with everything from jeans to a formal dress for an instantly chic vibe.
Shop now: $160; amazon.com
Finishing off with a bang, these Loeffler Randal heeled slides are the fancy sandals of our dreams. Available in seven colors and patterns, the show-stopping shoes are made from pleated metallic fabric with an oversized tie on the top and a 2-inch block heel. A reviewer confirmed that they're "beautiful and oh so comfortable," adding that they are "perfect for an event that lasts until [the] wee hours [of] the morning."
Shop now: $350; amazon.com
There's no better way to welcome warm weather than with a new pair of sandals, and Shopbop's curated section makes it easy to find the right pair for you.