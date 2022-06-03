Credit: Amazon/InStyle

Amazon Has a Secret Shopbop Storefront Dedicated to Summer Fashion Essentials

And they start at just $20.
By Olivia Hanson Jun 03, 2022 @ 5:00 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you're as ready as Jennifer Lopez is for summer, it might be time to make sure your wardrobe is ready, too. This Shopbop storefront on Amazon has everything you need to create cute summer outfits — and prices start at just $20. 

Included in the curation are summer dresses, shorts, sunglasses, beach totes, dainty gold jewelry, sandals, and much more. You'll also see all sorts of summery fabrics such as linen, woven jute, and breathable cotton that are suitable for the hot summer months. But no matter whether your wardrobe needs some help in the out-on-the-town department or relaxing summer-day-at-the-beach vibes, there are so many pieces to shop.

Shop 12 Summer Fashion Essentials From Shopbop on Amazon:

In true summer fashion, this white top has subtle romantic features such as the three small bows on the front, puffed sleeves, and a ruffled bodice. It's made of 100 percent cotton to keep you cool in the hot summer heat and comes in sizes XS to XL.

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: ​$70; amazon.com

This dainty gold double necklace from Shashi features a lobster-claw clasp, spring ring closure, and the brand's signature red tassel and logo. It's simple, yet chic layered look can be worn with so many pieces in your wardrobe — even beyond summer.

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $98; amazon.com

Whether you're going for a walk on the beach or out to brunch with friends, everyone needs a quality pair of light-wash jeans in their summer wardrobe. These high-rise jeans from Lee have a flattering tapered leg and are made of a stretchy spandex-blend fabric. They pair well with summer sandals or white sneakers and come in sizes ranging from 24 to 32 regular.

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $108; amazon.com

Combining many summer textures into one, these tie-up strappy sandals have a raffia trim, stacked wooden heel, and white rope-like tie straps that give a beachy vibe. The heels are 2.75 inches high, have a lightly cushioned footbed, and come in sizes 5 to 12. 

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $169; amazon.com

Comfortable, sexy, and cool, slip dresses make the perfect warm weather dress, and this one from Astr the Label is no exception. It has a flattering cowl neckline, skinny straps, simple tie closure, and midi length. It also comes in several colors such as lilac, olive, burnt orange, and sizes XS to XL. One shopper even said they "received so many compliments on it."

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $51–$102; amazon.com

Great for beach days, picnics, and everything in between, this straw tote bag makes the perfect summer accessory. Combining both comfort and utility, this tote has two sets of canvas straps: a shorter pair for when you want to hand-carry it and a longer pair for when you want to throw it over your shoulder. It's made of a quality braided straw and features chic gold-tone hardware.

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $158; amazon.com

To shop the full lineup of summer outfit essentials, visit the Shopbop storefront on Amazon

© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com