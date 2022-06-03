Amazon Has a Secret Shopbop Storefront Dedicated to Summer Fashion Essentials
If you're as ready as Jennifer Lopez is for summer, it might be time to make sure your wardrobe is ready, too. This Shopbop storefront on Amazon has everything you need to create cute summer outfits — and prices start at just $20.
Included in the curation are summer dresses, shorts, sunglasses, beach totes, dainty gold jewelry, sandals, and much more. You'll also see all sorts of summery fabrics such as linen, woven jute, and breathable cotton that are suitable for the hot summer months. But no matter whether your wardrobe needs some help in the out-on-the-town department or relaxing summer-day-at-the-beach vibes, there are so many pieces to shop.
Shop 12 Summer Fashion Essentials From Shopbop on Amazon:
- English Factory Tie Detail Shirring Top With Short Sleeves, $70
- Shashi Tracy Necklace, $98
- Lee Lady Balloon Taper Jeans, $108
- Senso Maya Sandals, $169
- Astr the Label Gaia Dress, $51–$102
- Kayu Selma Straw Tote Bag, $158
- Le Specs Simplastic Sunglasses, $79
- Veja Urca Sneakers, $150
- English Factory Textured Floral Mini Dress, $77–$110
- Enza Costa Puckered Knit Twist Halter Top, $165
- Lack of Color Spencer Boater Hat, $79
- Lele Sadoughi Daphne Crystal Charm Bracelet, $125
In true summer fashion, this white top has subtle romantic features such as the three small bows on the front, puffed sleeves, and a ruffled bodice. It's made of 100 percent cotton to keep you cool in the hot summer heat and comes in sizes XS to XL.
This dainty gold double necklace from Shashi features a lobster-claw clasp, spring ring closure, and the brand's signature red tassel and logo. It's simple, yet chic layered look can be worn with so many pieces in your wardrobe — even beyond summer.
Whether you're going for a walk on the beach or out to brunch with friends, everyone needs a quality pair of light-wash jeans in their summer wardrobe. These high-rise jeans from Lee have a flattering tapered leg and are made of a stretchy spandex-blend fabric. They pair well with summer sandals or white sneakers and come in sizes ranging from 24 to 32 regular.
Combining many summer textures into one, these tie-up strappy sandals have a raffia trim, stacked wooden heel, and white rope-like tie straps that give a beachy vibe. The heels are 2.75 inches high, have a lightly cushioned footbed, and come in sizes 5 to 12.
Comfortable, sexy, and cool, slip dresses make the perfect warm weather dress, and this one from Astr the Label is no exception. It has a flattering cowl neckline, skinny straps, simple tie closure, and midi length. It also comes in several colors such as lilac, olive, burnt orange, and sizes XS to XL. One shopper even said they "received so many compliments on it."
Great for beach days, picnics, and everything in between, this straw tote bag makes the perfect summer accessory. Combining both comfort and utility, this tote has two sets of canvas straps: a shorter pair for when you want to hand-carry it and a longer pair for when you want to throw it over your shoulder. It's made of a quality braided straw and features chic gold-tone hardware.
