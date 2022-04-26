You're Going to See These Handbag Styles Everywhere This Spring and Summer

Now that it's finally starting to feel like spring in many areas, it's time to swap out your sweaters for blouses, boots for sandals, and dark handbags for lighter shades. We've already got you covered with under-$70 statement tops and trendy colorful sandals, so now we're focused on finding the hottest purses of the season. Luckily, Amazon's Shopbop section has a curation of this season's most popular handbags, and we rounded up 10 under-$300 styles we can't resist adding to our carts.