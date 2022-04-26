You're Going to See These Handbag Styles Everywhere This Spring and Summer
Now that it's finally starting to feel like spring in many areas, it's time to swap out your sweaters for blouses, boots for sandals, and dark handbags for lighter shades. We've already got you covered with under-$70 statement tops and trendy colorful sandals, so now we're focused on finding the hottest purses of the season. Luckily, Amazon's Shopbop section has a curation of this season's most popular handbags, and we rounded up 10 under-$300 styles we can't resist adding to our carts.
Along with options from premium brands like House of Want, Tumi, Staud, and Loeffler Randall, the list includes a wide range of colors and silhouettes. You'll find everyday shoulder bags and crossbodies, catch-all totes, and evening clutches. Keep scrolling through to check out 10 of this season's ″it″ bags, according to Shopbop:
- Baggu Giant Pocket Tote, $62
- House of Want We Fashion 2.0 Shoulder Bag, $98
- House of Want We Are Chic Top Handle Bag, $98
- Hat Attack Tort Handheld Bag, $142
- Mar Y Sol Odette Crossbody Bag, $155
- Mar Y Sol Juliana Tote, $165
- Tumi Ruma Crossbody Bag, $175
- Staud Bean Convertible Bag, $195
- Loeffler Randall Rayne Pleated Frame Clutch, $250
- Staud Tommy Beaded Bag, $295
Starting off with an under-$100 option, this orange House of Want bag comes with both a top handle and a crossbody strap. It's made from a smooth faux leather material with gold hardware, a fold-over flap with a magnetic snap, interior card slots, and an interior zippered pocket. You can wear it as a crossbody during the day with jeans and a tee, and then carry it from the top handle at night with a dress and heels.
Shop now: $98; amazon.com
If bright colors aren't your thing, consider the Hat Attack woven tote bag with tortoise shell acrylic handles. It has a fabric lining, an interior slip pocket, and a magnetic snap closure to keep all your belongings secure. This tote would make a great beach bag, but it would also pair well with jeans or a casual floral dress.
Shop now: $142; amazon.com
Moving on to more formal options, the Staud Bean Convertible Bag can be worn as a shoulder bag or a clutch. Made from lambskin leather, the compact bag has a ruched texture, a top zipper closure, and gold hardware. It's available in a pastel pink colorway that would perfectly complement both neutral outfits and light-colored ensembles this spring and summer.
Shop now: $195; amazon.com
Finishing off with the showstopper of the group, this Loeffler Randall pleated bag is the statement piece your wardrobe needs. Available in emerald green and a pastel floral print, the organza bag has a bow on the front, a satin lining, and a removable gold shoulder chain (so you can wear it as a crossbody or a clutch). If you have weddings or events coming up in the next few months, this bag is a must.
Shop now: $250; amazon.com
You deserve to treat yourself to a new bag this season, and Shopbop's curated selection makes it super easy to find the right option for your warm-weather wardrobe.