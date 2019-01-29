Meghan Markle's Favorite Outerwear Brand Is Up to 50% Off at Shopbop's Massive Sale

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When Meghan talks, we listen. When Meghan walks, we take notes. And when Meghan collects multiple pieces of outerwear from the same independent brand, we search everywhere for it on sale.

In fact, Meghan Markle — Duchess of Sussex and Queen of Coats — owns not one, but six pieces from tailoring brand, Smythe. You no doubt remember the iconic blue overcoat she wore last fall, the cropped olive coat she wore in Toronto, or perhaps the long oatmeal coat she wears again and again. Fun fact: They’re all Smythe.

Today, at Shopbop’s Great Big Sale, we’ve miraculously found a handful of the brand’s investment-worthy outerwear marked down up to 50 percent off. Given the brand’s impressive celebrity following — aside from Markle, Kate Middleton, Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Nicole Kidman are fans several times over — sales on Smythe are an extremely rare occurrence.

Right now, you can shop an exceptional selection of the brand’s jackets and coats for a fraction of their typical price, including one almost identical to Markle’s blue blanket coat, an on-trend leopard print blazer, and a jacket named ‘The Duchess’ for how often Middleton wears her own.

Shop on-sale Smythe styles at Shopbop’s Great Big Sale, before they go back to being full-price for who-knows-how-long.

To buy: $348 (Originally $695); shopbop.com

To buy: $557 (Originally $795); shopbop.com

To buy: $487 (Originally $695); shopbop.com

To buy: $626 (Originally $895); shopbop.com