These Customer-Loved Warm-Weather Pieces Are Selling Fast — Get Them Before They're Gone
If you haven't already transitioned your wardrobe for spring, this is your sign to get started. We know it can feel overwhelming to sift through the season's latest fashions, so we did the hard work for you. Amazon's Shopbop department has an entire section dedicated to its most-loved styles, and we found clothes, shoes, and accessories that are too good to pass up.
The list includes shorts, dresses, shoes, and bags from brands like Splendid, English Factory, Soludos, and Staud. Everything is going for under $300 and is in the perfect light color palette for spring and summer. Keep scrolling through to check out nine of Shopbop customers' most-loved pieces before they sell out.
Shop Most-Loved Shopbop Spring Fashion:
- Splendid Alston Drawstring Shorts, $86
- Shashi Artemis Earrings, $88
- English Factory Colorblock Maxi Dress, $90
- English Factory Ruffle Detail Sleeveless Mini Dress, $90
- En Saison Constantia Mini Dress, $96
- Soludos Platform Smoking Slippers, $99
- Splendid Wave Short-Sleeve Romper, $105
- Castañer Balbina Espadrille Platforms, $250
- Staud Tommy Beaded Bag, $295
Splendid Alston Drawstring Shorts
If your closet is already full of denim cutoffs and athletic shorts, consider adding these Splendid fabric shorts into the mix. They have a high-waist silhouette with a fabric tie, elastic on the back of the waistband, pleats down the front, and two side pockets. The shorts are made from a blend of lyocell and elastane and come in four neutral tones. Throw them on with a crop top and sandals, and you're ready to head out the door.
Shashi Artemis Earrings
A simple way to enhance any outfit this spring and summer is with a pair of statement earrings, like these pearl ones from Shashi. The post-closure drop earrings are 2-inches long with freshwater pearls encased in 18-karat gold-plated brass. They have hints of coral and green, making them a great way to add a pop of color to neutral outfits.
English Factory Colorblock Maxi Dress
Now is the time to start adding bright colors into your wardrobe, and the English Factory Colorblock Maxi Dress is a great way to do that. Available in both blue and pink ombre, the maxi dress has a V-neckline, flutter sleeves, and three tiers in the skirt. You can easily dress it up for a wedding or event with heeled sandals and a clutch, or dress it down with sneakers and a denim jacket.
English Factory Ruffle Detail Sleeveless Mini Dress
Another English Factory dress, this sleeveless mini is ideal for hot summer days. It's made of mid-weight cotton with ruffled straps, an elasticized waist, shirred bodice, and a flowy skirt to keep your cool. For a laid-back vibe, pair this dress with sneakers, retro-inspired sunglasses, and a tote bag. And for a night out, you can swap out the sneakers for heels and the tote for a mini crossbody.
En Saison Constantia Mini Dress
If colorful patterns are more your thing, this En Saison floral-print mini is the one for you. The wrap-style, long-sleeve dress is made from lightweight chiffon with ruffles along its V-neckline and asymmetrical hemline. It also has elastic cuffs and a fabric belt you can tie as tightly or loosely as you want. Thanks to its flouncy silhouette and seasonal pattern, this dress begs to be worn to a summer garden party or brunch.
Soludos Platform Smoking Slippers
The Soludos Platform Smoking Slippers are the perfect throw-on-and-go shoes for spring. They have a 1-inch woven platform with a metallic leather upper and padded insoles. You can wear these slip-ons with a casual denim and tee look, or dress them up with a flowy midi dress — they're just that versatile.
Splendid Wave Short-Sleeve Romper
Putting together a spring or summer outfit doesn't get easier than a one-and-done romper, like this short-sleeve white one from Splendid. It has an adjustable drawstring around the waist, so you can customize the fit, two side pockets, and cuffs around the leg and arm openings. It would look great with both sandals and sneakers, and you can even throw over a jacket on a chillier day.
Castañer Balbina Espadrille Platforms
Kate Middleton has been wearing Castañer espadrilles for years, and now you can get an open-toe pair directly from Amazon. The wedges have a 4.25-inch heel, eyelet strap across the top, adjustable ankle strap, and a padded leather footbed. Whether you pair these espadrille wedges with jeans or a dress, they will instantly elevate your look and give off a sophisticated vibe.
Staud Tommy Beaded Bag
Rounding out the list with a statement purse, the Staud Tommy Beaded Bag is the colorful accessory of our dreams. Especially if you typically wear neutral-colored outfits, this beaded bag is an easy way to brighten up your wardrobe. And even if you like to wear bright clothes, why not go all out with a multicolored bag? It has a foldover flap with a magnetic snap, and is the perfect size to fit all your daily essentials.
