Lucy Hale Gives Us All the Holiday Dressing Inspo We Need in New Shopbop Campaign

Popular fashion retailer Shopbop is here to make your holiday season even better. With its new #HolidayHowTo campaign, the site has a stellar line up of the most fashionable, chic, and on-trend celebrities to help us mere mortals gear up for Thanksgiving, New Year's, and everything in between.

The campaign launched on Monday with the most vital of lessons: How to Get Dressed Up, starring millennial It girl, Lucy Hale. In the video below, the Pretty Little Liars star demos how to wear everything from fuzzy sweaters to monochromatic ensembles this holiday season, giving her best tips and tricks on how to turn heads at your high school reunion, sparkle on New Year's Eve, and even impress your signifcant other's family during your first Thanksgiving trip to his hometown.

Eternal cool girl Kate Bosworth will also be joining Hale next month with her own Holiday How To: How to Stay Home and Chill in luxe, effortless fashion. Also on the star-studded campaign? Interior designer and potter Jonathan Adler, who will demo How to Holiday Décor, as well as The Urban Bush Babes (street-style sister duo, TK and Cipriana Quann) and Italian street-style star, Patricia Manfield, on How to Gift Yourself. Shopbop's Fashion Director, Caroline Maguire will give her best tips on How to Gift Your Friends and Family, and model Nina Agdal will be keeping us healthy post-Thanksgiving food coma, with her tried and true methods on How to Stay Fit.

Scroll down below for even more holiday season outfit inspiration from Hale, whose style is seriously always on point.