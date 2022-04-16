This Secret Amazon Section Is Stocked With Vintage Designer Bags for Less
As someone who spends eight hours a day on Amazon, I've found pretty much every secret section the site has to offer. Whether that's the Premium Brands Outlet or the $5 personal styling service, there is no shortage of under-the-radar fashion departments on Amazon. And my latest find might just be the best one yet; there's an entire section of pre-loved designer handbags available for discounted prices.
The selection of vintage bags includes styles from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Fendi, Celine, and Chanel, starting at $450. But because the bags are pre-loved and going for lower prices, the stock is extremely limited. Below, browse eight designer handbags to grab from Amazon's Shopbop section before it's too late.
Shop Discounted Designer Bags:
- Louis Vuitton Pre-Loved Agenda Wallet, $450
- Louis Vuitton Pre-Loved Pochette Cles Damier Eben Wallet, $595
- Gucci Pre-Loved Half Moon Messenger Bag, $940
- Prada Pre-Loved Nylon Pouch, $1,120
- Prada Pre-Loved Nylon Shoulder Bag, $1,250
- Fendi Pre-Loved Zucca Baguette, $1,595
- Celine Pre-Loved Phantom Medium Luggage Bag, $2,525
- Chanel Pre-Loved Large Caviar Shopping Tote, $4,500
Starting off with one of the lowest-priced options, you can get a classic Louis Vuitton wallet for $595. The brown pouch has a checkered pattern adorned with the brand's logo, a gold zipper, and a gold keyring with a lobster clasp. It's big enough to fit a few cards and cash, along with your keys, making it the perfect wallet for everyday use. There are currently four of them in stock, so you have a little wiggle room — but we wouldn't recommend waiting too long to grab one.
If you're looking for an under-$1,000 designer handbag, go with the Gucci Half Moon Messenger Bag for $940. It's made from jacquard fabric with the Gucci logo print and leather trim around the top zipper. Plus, it has an adjustable fabric shoulder strap, so you can decide how low you want it to reach. The mid-sized shoulder bag should easily fit your wallet, phone, keys, and a few other essentials for the day.
Prada nylon bags have been spotted all over Hollywood. Megan Fox stepped out with a black nylon shoulder bag earlier this year, while Hailey Bieber was seen wearing a red one. And now, you can get your hands on the celeb-approved trend in the form of a pre-loved Prada nylon pouch with silver hardware. It has a top zipper closure and just enough room to fit a few essentials. The sleek black Prada bag is the perfect accessory to dress up or down, especially if you have any special events coming up this spring or summer.
Finishing off with the epitome of sophistication, the Chanel Large Caviar Shopping Tote would make a great back-to-office bag. With gold and black chain straps, it's made from quilted leather with the brand's classic C's on the front. The bag also has a structured silhouette with metal feet, so it can stand up on its own for easy access to your belongings. This is the kind of elevated handbag that will never go out of style.
There's only one left of most of these handbags, so be sure to browse the pre-loved designer handbags edit and make your purchase before your favorite gets taken.