How to Find Your Perfect Slit Skirt

Put your best leg forward in a stem-baring pencil skirt. That raises the question, however: How low (or high) can you go? Designer Joseph Altuzarra, for one, is a believer in thigh-high slits—both his spring (on Rihanna above) and fall collections (above, on the runway) saw instances of the sexy silhouette.

If you want to look ...

DemurePrefer to reveal just a hint of skin? Pick a midi style with a center slit that's sliced no more than four inches from the hem. Wear with a structured shell now, and a chunky knit sweater come fall.

SeductiveYou're going for a look that's cheeky but not too obvious. Choose one with a zipper, and pair it with a button-front blouse. You're in control of how much to reveal both on the top and bottom.

RacyCreate your own Angelina-at-the-Oscars moment in a hip-hugging style with a sharp diagonal slit hitting anywhere from mid-thigh to upper thigh. This is for play, not work—so consider on date night only, ladies.

Try the look yourself and shop our choice picks, ahead.