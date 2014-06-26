Charlotte Olympia's World Cup-Inspired Clutches Are a Winning Accessory

This might be the most stylish World Cup collaboration yet! To celebrate the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the ever-whimsical Charlotte Olympia is launching an exclusive collection of box clutches that will allow you to fashionably cheer on your favorite team.

"I am half Brazilian and have 3 small boys, so I wanted to create this fun and feminine collection to celebrate Brazil hosting the World Cup," says Charlotte Olympia Dellal, the brand's designer.

The Hat Trick Pandora lucite boxes each feature a hand-painted enamel soccer ball detail on its signature spider clasp, and woven satin inserts printed with the flags of different countries. Whether you’re rooting for the United States, Argentina, Brazil, France, England, Germany, or Italy, these bags are a luxe alternative to fútbol jerseys and face paint.

The "She Shoots! She Scores!" limited-edition collection will be available beginning July 4 at select Charlotte Olympia stores in New York, London, Beverly Hills, and Miami. Check charlotteolympia.com for pre-order information and store details.

Charlotte Olympia

The whimsical accessories brand has created a special "She Shoots! She Scores!" collection of World Cup-inspired Hat Trick Pandora lucite box clutches. Whether you’re rooting for the United States, Argentina, Brazil, France, England, Germany, or Italy, these bags are a luxe alternative to futbol jerseys and face paint. ($1,195 each; select Charlotte Olympia stores)
Elizabeth and James

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are diving into what we consider the finest display of athleticism-a 2014 World Cup-inspired collection of tees and tanks from their Textile Elizabeth and James line, featuring select countries that are competing in the soccer tournament, along with a general "I
Havaianas Flip Flops

The "Teams" collection comprises 15 styles, featuring team logos and colors. Slip on a pair to support the team you're rooting for. ($26 each; us.havaianas.com)
Adidas Original x The Farm Company

"We wanted to do something that represented the flavor of the country (Brazil) without putting futbols or national flags onto the garments," said Josefine Aberg, global design director of Adidas Originals, of the collab. "The Farm Company is famous for their amazing prints. It was a nice marriage, pulling our iconic silhouettes with their prints." ($35 each; adidas.com)
Barbara Casasola for Yoox.com

To prep for the 2014 World Cup, e-tailer yoox.com collaborated with 10 designers to create "an exclusive collection of unisex, Italian-made sweatshirts, each featuring a custom print inspired by their native country." The designer representing Brazil? Barbara Casasola. ($112; yoox.com)
Melissa x Karl Lagerfeld

The metallic luster of the soccer ball ornament Karl Lagerfeld dreamed up for his collaboration with Brazilian brand Melissa is "reminiscent of the World Cup trophy," said Melissa's creative director, Edson Matsuo. "The soccer ball is a literal representation of the heartbeat of Brazil, disguised as a feminine ornament on a woman's favorite accessory-her shoes." ($145; melissa.com)

Chilli Beans

The "Soccer Fever" collection includes eyewear and watch styles, each featuring symbolic detailing, inspired by Brazilian soccer culture: stars for victory, good luck symbols (four-leaf clovers, chili peppers, etc), and a vintage aesthetic (as in, a look back at Brazil's previous World Cup championships). (Top pair:a$85,abottom pair:a$75;achillibeans.com)
Toms

The one-for-one brand has reimagined its cotton classics, canvassing a pair with flags from various countries. Be a citizen of the world and support mankind everywhere. ($54; toms.com)
Schutz

"These are strong and sensual, just like the Brazilian woman," said Schutz designer Tracy Law, who reimagined best-seller "Cadey-Lee" in green. "The color reflects our Brazilian pride and represents the flag's colors, and it also happens to be a key color this season." ($180; schutz.myshopify.com)
Forever 21

From vintage washed tanks to patriotic headwraps to charming hair ties, Forever 21's "Soccer Collection" has pretty much everything to get you into the World Cup spirit. ($3; forever21.com)
Adidas Originals x the Farm Company

"Color is often associated with Brazil," said Josefine Aberg, Global Design Director of Adidas Originals. "There are four very bold patterns (in the collaboration) that reflect the year-round Brazilian lifestyle-they're happy, they're colorful, they're the essence of summer." ($70; adidas.com)

