Charlotte Olympia's World Cup-Inspired Clutches Are a Winning Accessory

This might be the most stylish World Cup collaboration yet! To celebrate the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the ever-whimsical Charlotte Olympia is launching an exclusive collection of box clutches that will allow you to fashionably cheer on your favorite team.

"I am half Brazilian and have 3 small boys, so I wanted to create this fun and feminine collection to celebrate Brazil hosting the World Cup," says Charlotte Olympia Dellal, the brand's designer.

The Hat Trick Pandora lucite boxes each feature a hand-painted enamel soccer ball detail on its signature spider clasp, and woven satin inserts printed with the flags of different countries. Whether you’re rooting for the United States, Argentina, Brazil, France, England, Germany, or Italy, these bags are a luxe alternative to fútbol jerseys and face paint.

The "She Shoots! She Scores!" limited-edition collection will be available beginning July 4 at select Charlotte Olympia stores in New York, London, Beverly Hills, and Miami. Check charlotteolympia.com for pre-order information and store details.

