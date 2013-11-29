Shop Winter White Must-Haves Inspired by the All-White Look Jennifer Lawrence Donned On Our December Cover

Tired of your sequin selection for your holiday fetes? Opt for an all white monochromatic look! To differentiate separates, pair similar tones in textures such as mohair, quilting, and wool. For evening, adding in small elements of black, such as a belt or pump, can give the look a tuxedo-like feel. Add a strong lip such as burgundy or red to draw the eye up.

Runway Inspiration (from left): Jason Wu, The Row, Proenza Schouler

Ready to try the look? Shop the gallery where you'll find a cozy mohair bomber jacket, crisp separates, crystal jewels, and more—all in the pearly alabaster hue.

