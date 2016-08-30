Toughen Up with the Utilitarian Trend This Fall

File this under things that only better with time: utilitarian clothes. The look, which has been consistently popping up in collections for nearly three years now (see, in particular, Balmain’s fatigue heavy offerings for fall 2014, and the cargo-craziness throughout Marc Jacobs’ spring 2015 range), continued to evolve on the runways last February with a strong showing of workwear fabrics, camo colors, and army surplus-inspired silhouettes.

Phillip Lim, for starters, offset rich touches of velvet and lurex in his autumn line with performance materials—think nylon and canvas—in muted olive and khaki; over in Milan, designers Consuelo Castiglioni (of Marni) and Miuccia Prada, both put out updated versions of the classic military coat. We’d argue however, the pièce de résistance was a repeat performance: Vetements’ wildly popular aviator bomber, made from vintage iterations, and recut by popular demand. 

On the paparazzi circuit, we’ve caught no-last-name-needed It girls Kendall and Gigi layering baggy air force jackets over varying combinations of crop tops and high-rise denim, and applauded Selena Gomez for deftly offsetting her slouchy jumpsuits with ladylike heels. And Rihanna (as with all things fashion) took boldly took the trend to a new level by cinching the waist of her trench-inspired VMAs gown with a fraying grommet belt.

Now, it's time to put your own spin on the style—get started with the 25 perfect pieces below.

1 of 25 Courtesy

Burberry Jacket

With the help of brassy hardware and a snuggly fur collar, not your average army jacket.

Burberry Prorsum available at net-a-porter.com $1,995
2 of 25 Courtesy

Krewe du Optic glasses

Give your shade game a model off-duty update.

Krewe available at kreweduoptic.com $295
3 of 25 Courtesy

Fjällräven Kånken backpack

What to carry when you're going straight from a Saturday AM barre class to brunch. 

Fjällräven Kånken available at zappos.com $75
4 of 25 Courtesy

RUPERT SANDERSON Boots

Skip the floral babydoll dress! A more refined silhouette, such as tapered black trousers, offers a less expected (and more sophisticated) way to offset charmingly chunky soles.

Rupert Sanderson available at matchesfashion.com $605
5 of 25 Courtesy

Shinola watch

Just one more example of why menswear watches are where it’s at. 

 

Shinola available at shinola.com $550
6 of 25 Courtesy

Saint Laurent glasses

Aviator frames to wear with—what else?!—your aviator bomber.

Saint Laurent available at matchesfashion.com $286
7 of 25 Courtesy

OFF-WHITE Sweater

The snuggliest way to do camo? On slouchy wool crewneck.

Off White available at net-a-porter.com $560
8 of 25 Courtesy

Gucci Necklace

A elevated take on the humble dog tag necklace: high shine silver plates engraved with luxe logos. 

Gucci available at gucci.com $380
9 of 25 Courtesy

Filson jacket

When it gets even colder, try layering a turtleneck and buttoned up army jacket beneath.

Filson available at filson.com $450
10 of 25 Courtesy

Chloe Bag

Doubly worth it because you’ll be hitting on the brown accessories trend, too.

Chloe available at net-a-porter.com $1,805
11 of 25 Courtesy

MZ Wallace Tote

So much better than that ratty old Ithaca is Gorges tote you’ve been using for the gym.

MZ Wallace available at mzwallace.com $225
12 of 25 Courtesy

TIM COPPENS Jacket

Wear it like you would a leather moto: over everything.

Tim Coppens available at net-a-porter.com $1,195
13 of 25 Courtesy

Topshop jacket

All grit and glamour of Vetements’ signature version, for a high street price.

Topshop available at topshop.com $100
14 of 25 Courtesy

ROSIE ASSOULIN Pants

Avoid revisiting  your “sk8r gurl” phase by keeping the rest of the look sleek and sophisticated—a fitted long sleeve bodysuit and gold earrings should do the trick.

Rosie Assoulin available at modaoperandi.com $1,295
15 of 25 Courtesy

Tibi pants

One little strap, major swagger.

Tibi available at shopspring.com $345
16 of 25 Courtesy

Topshop boots

For a fresh take on monochromatic dressing, mix with pieces in similar shades of beige and sand.

Topshop available at topshop.com $92
17 of 25 Courtesy

J. Crew jacket

Even better with a high-rise denim skirt and hiker boots.

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $70
18 of 25 Courtesy

EUGENIA KIM Hat

Very Lou Doillon running errands in Marais, non?

Eugenia Kim available at modaoperandi.com $225
19 of 25 Courtesy

H&M Parka

Because why wouldn’t you take advantage of the rare season that parkas are actually cool?

H&M available at hm.com $50
20 of 25 Courtesy

Jesse Kamm Pants

A striking way switch up that same jeans and sweater combo you’ve worn for, like, five days straight.

Jesse Kamm available at needsupply.com $395
21 of 25 Courtesy

Marni Jacket

Solid (green!) proof that you don’t need bright colors or crazy prints to stand out in cold weather.

Marni available at modaoperandi.com $3,180
22 of 25 Courtesy

Zara Jacket 

Both playful and practical, such a fun way to elevate off-duty attire.

Zara available at zara.com $70
23 of 25 Courtesy

Eddie Borgo Ring

If you want to layer with other rings, stick with similarly sleek and simple designs.

Eddie Borgo available at eddieborgo.com $125
24 of 25 Courtesy

Gap Jumpsuit

All that’s missing are white sneakers and red lips.

Gap available at gap.com $80
25 of 25 Courtesy

GIVENCHY Watch 

Luxe but laid-back, subtle yet special, and chic in an effortless way, a watch that strikes all the right balances.

Givenchy available at mytheresa.com $806

