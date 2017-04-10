You Can Now Dress Like Minnie Mouse, Thanks to Uniqlo & Olympia Le Tan

I just returned from Disney World’s Magic Kingdom last night and let me tell you, Minnie Mouse has got pizzazz. She stood above her colorful parade float in a polka dot dress and happily shook her hips from side to side as she greeted everyone on Main Street U.S.A. with no signs of exhaustion. But who’s behind the animated icon’s look?

Starting today, you can credit Uniqlo. The Japanese retail powerhouse has officially dropped its Minnie Mouse Loves Dots collection and it’s exactly what it sounds like. In collaboration with in-your-face colorful fashion designer Olympia Le-Tan, the collection is part of the brand’s Magic for All collaboration.

So how much does Minnie love her dots? Le-Tan worked with Disney’s team (dream come true) to pick their brains and incorporate the figure’s classic vintage blue dress into her designs. The results are found across 23 items, which include box clutches just like those from Le Tan’s own collections, comfy tees, shirts for girls, and a shoulder bag. Together, they aim to tell the story behind the creation of Minnie’s blue dress. Cute, right?

“My favorite detail is the way the print looks like an embroidery. I love the magic of this effect. It mirrors the way my embroideries look on my classic book-clutches,” Le Tan said in a statement. If you’re in New York soon, you’ll be able to spot Minnie’s dress in the windows of Uniqlo’s 5th Avenue store.

Uniqlo’s Minnie Mouse Loves Dots collection is now available at Uniqlo.com and at stores. Scroll down to see more from the collaboration.