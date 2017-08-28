12 Ways to Rock Turquoise Jewelry Like Lily Aldridge

lilyaldridge/instagram
Elana Zajdman
Aug 28, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Whether you can believe it or not, it's almost time to switch gears as we head into fall and switch out our bikinis for coats. At the top of our fall jewelry wish list? Turquoise jewelry, of course (seen above on mega model babe Lily Aldridge). One of the biggest jewelry trends spotted on the Fall 2017 runways from Valentino, Gucci, and Dior to name just a few of the major designers to highlight the trend.

VIDEO: The Game of Thrones Costume Designer Made a Jewelry Line

 

The cool thing about Turquoise perhaps more so than any other stone, it looks exquisite set in silver, yellow or rose gold. It's one of the most versatile stones and looks good on every skin tone. Whether you're more bohemian, rock and roll, classic, or preppy with your style or somewhere in between, here are some of our favorite turquoise pieces that you can wear all at once for the uber bold or individually to accentuate your personal style.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Pendant Necklace

Gucci $650 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Bracelet To Layer

Marco Bicego $1,200 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Statement Ring

Valentino $395 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

Necklace + Bracelet Set

Isabel Marant $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

Drop Earrings

Elie Top $7,393 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Circle Ring

Ginette NY $630 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Beaded Necklace

Chan Luu $190 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

Chandelier Earrings

Melissa Joy Manning $3,275 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

Dainty Pendant Necklace

Pascale Monvoisin $840 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

Signet Ring

David Yurman $975 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

Layered Wrap Necklace

Lagos $600 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

Beaded Bracelet

John Hardy $395 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!