10 Tropical Fashion Pieces for Major Vacay Vibes

Jenna Pizzuta
May 17, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

With spring nearing an end and the warmer weather (hopefully) approaching, now is the perfect time to shop for your new summer essentials. One trend we’re excited to see making a come back this season is tropical prints. The great thing about this trend is how functional wearing it can be. With an array of patterns to choose from (jungle, Hawaiian, floral, palm trees, etc.), you’ll have endless options to wear all summer long. We suggest trying to incorporate some printed pieces into your work wardrobe! Try pairing a bright tropical printed top with white trousers to refresh your look.

Take a walk on the wild side and embrace the tropical trend with ten of our favorite pieces, below!

 

 

 

1 of 10

SANDRA WEIL

Sandra Weil $180 SHOP NOW
2 of 10

J. CREW

J. Crew $100 (originally $125) SHOP NOW
3 of 10

MANGO

Mango $70 SHOP NOW
4 of 10

MIGUELINA

Miguelina $400 SHOP NOW
5 of 10

LIZZIE FORTUNATO

Lizzie Fortunato $195 SHOP NOW
6 of 10

ZARA

Zara $30 SHOP NOW
7 of 10

TOPSHOP

Topshop $58 SHOP NOW
8 of 10

TORY BURCH

Tory Burch $295 SHOP NOW
9 of 10

MARC JACOBS

Marc Jacobs $295 SHOP NOW
10 of 10

ROSANTICA

Rosantica $168 SHOP NOW

