The 5 Fall Coats You Need Before Winter Officially Sets In

Christian Vierig/Getty
Alexis Parente (Text) and Andrea Cheng (Market)
Nov 07, 2016 @ 6:30 pm

It's cold, but not to point of "where is my puffer" freezing. But forgoing outerwear altogether isn't an option either. It's this weird awkward time in life where you're overheating one second, then you step into shade, and you're shivering. And let's discuss this  insane temperature range: It's as low as the 40s in the morning, it can reach as high as 70 at noon, and then drop back down to 30s. 

Before we get all riled up about the weather (we're New Yorkers—it's our favorite subject), we found five perfect fall-to-winter transitional coats that will save you the time wasted hating on something that's out of your control (and subsequently, help lower your high blood pressure). From a beautiful camel wool-blend coat to a reliable trench, here are the five in-between coats to wear until it's actually time to break out that puffer.

1 of 5 Courtesy

THEORY

A soft cashmere jacket or a winter-friendly blazer? Why can't it be both?

Theory available at theory.com $595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

COS

Meet your new neutral: army green.

COS available at cos.com $250 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

STELLA MCCARTNEY

A structured menswear-inspired coat that will see you through many in-between seasons, guaranteed.

Stella McCartney available at net-a-porter.com $1,690 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

ZARA

The most timeless transitional coat of the bunch.

Zara available at zara.com $199 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

J. CREW

A military-inspired design that will help you weather all the elements.

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $168 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!