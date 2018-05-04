15 Dresses We'd Wear If We Were Going to Prom Again

Photo Illustration. Photo: Courtesy
Ann Jacoby (writer) and Lashauna Williams (market)
May 04, 2018 @ 11:15 am

With prom season upon us, we can't help but feel nostalgic about our own high school soiree. Half the fun was planning out each and every detail for the big event to make sure the night was as memorable as you anticipated—from your date to the corsage to your hair to, of course, the dress. Not every prom trend can stand the test of time (looking at you, puff sleeves), though. If looking back at old photos makes you cringe (we’ll blame it on the decade), scroll through our list of 15 dresses (16, if you count the stunner above from Zhivago) suitable for any prom queen that will make you want to go back and do it all over again. 

1 of 15 Courtesy

Evelyn Sea Holly Javquard Halter

Gal Meets Glam Collection $188 SHOP NOW
2 of 15 Courtesy

Walia Gown

Sachin & Babi $398 (originally $995) SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

Lace TrimCold Shoulder Extreme Split Maxi

PrettyLittleThing $30 SHOP NOW
4 of 15 Courtesy

One Shoulder Two-Tone Gown

Badgley Mischka $298 (originally $595) SHOP NOW
5 of 15 Courtesy

Premium Anna Tie Shoulder Corset Maxi

Boohoo $67 (originally $112) SHOP NOW
6 of 15 Courtesy

Embroidered Tulle Midi

J. Crew $200 SHOP NOW
7 of 15 Courtesy

Silk Blend Lame Gown

Halston Heritage $340 (originally $895) SHOP NOW
8 of 15 Courtesy

Simoneta Dress

House of CB $209 SHOP NOW
9 of 15 Courtesy

Don't Look Down Dress

Zhivago $528 SHOP NOW
10 of 15 Courtesy

Rizzo Dress

STAUD $350 SHOP NOW
11 of 15 Courtesy

Beaded Dress

Simply Be $265 SHOP NOW
12 of 15 Courtesy

Gloss Sequin Cami dress

Needle & Thread $485 SHOP NOW
13 of 15 Courtesy

One Shoulder Textured Dress

Topshop $100 SHOP NOW
14 of 15 Courtesy

Margo Embellished Dress

Rixo London $470 SHOP NOW
15 of 15 Courtesy

Mikala Strapless Fit & Flare Dress

Shoshanna $595 SHOP NOW

