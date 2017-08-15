12 Pieces to Get the Ivy League Look

Aug 15, 2017

The Ivy League look has always been a point of interest and inspiration where fashion is concerned. Who can name a more iconic style reference than Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw’s collegiate wardrobe in Love Story or the striped scarf that started a phenomenon thanks to the Harry Potter series? Whether you are heading back to school or simply looking for a fresh wardrobe for fall, shop 12 must-have pieces to nail the preppy look, below.

1 of 12

THE CHECKED TRENCH

This classic prep staple gets the modern twist in an updated silhouette with plenty of flair. 

Topshop $170
2 of 12

THE STRIPED SCARF

A cozy wool scarf in an iconic forest green and burgundy colorblock is perfect on crisp, fall days.

Acne Studios $300
3 of 12

THE DOUBLE-BREASTED BLAZER

A smart blazer in classic navy is a must-have to look the part of the studious academic. 

J. Crew $198
4 of 12

THE DOCTOR'S BAG

Whether you're headed to class or just wanting to look the part, an updated doctor’s style bag in suede is the perfect accessory.

Zara $50
5 of 12

THE PERFECT POLO

A knit polo in soft camel will be a closet classic for years to come. 

M. Martin $198 (originally $395)
6 of 12

THE TASSLE LOAFER

Nothing is more classic that a clean loafer in deep burgundy. Pair with a pleated skirt or cropped trouser to complete the look.

Bass $110
7 of 12

THE OXFORD SHIRT

A classic cotton button down in light blue will be your go-to with jeans and a chic blazer. 

A.P.C. $185
8 of 12

THE SIGNET RING

A gold signet ring is always a jewelry staple, especially when worn on the pinky. Bonus points if you have it monogrammed with your initials. 

Zoe Lev $110
9 of 12

THE PLEATED SKIRT

Not just for schoolgirls, this kilt skirt is equally chic with an oversized knit and loafers. 

The Kooples $290
10 of 12

THE RIDING BOOT

An equestrian style boot has always been a wardrobe staple where collegiate wardrobes are concerned. 

Vionic $250
11 of 12

THE CAT-EYE OPTICAL

These geek-chic glasses will have you looking stylish and cool. 

Dita Eyewear $600
12 of 12

THE VARSITY JACKET 

Not just for the big game. Try wearing with jeans and a t-shirt for every day. 

Polo by Ralph Lauren $698

