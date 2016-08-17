Now You Can Shop the September Issue—All in One Place—on InStyle.com

Ever wish you could sweep the items from our print magazine right off the page and into your closet? Well, now you can! By heading over to InStyle.com's Shop the Issue page, you can check out our brand-new online shopping tool and shop the issue instantly from one convenient destination.

Once there, you’ll see the gloriously simple and customizable browsing experience that awaits. Not only can you filter your search by color, brand, style name, and category (i.e. accessories, handbags, shoes, and so on) to find what you're looking for, but you can also gather your "favorites" by clicking on the small heart next to each product you love.

To spare you any heartbreak, we’ve only included purchasable-right-now items and we’ll continue to add to the selection once additional items from the magazine become available.

This online shopping launch is especially exciting because we’re kicking things off with our September issue (aka the biggest fashion issue of the year). From the Shop the Issue page, you can track down store locations for high-end products, like this stunning green marble Bulgari ring worn by cover star Kerry Washington, or round up your favorite featured merch, like these suede Sam Edelman booties from our "Fashion Formula" story, to buy directly from online retailers.

As for five-star beauty products, there's plenty of those too. Right now, you can choose from a whole slew of awesome beauty tools, including the Amala Brightening Face Polish Jessica Alba swears by or this game-changing Neocutis eye cream—just to name a few.