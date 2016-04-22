11 One-Piece Swimsuits That Double as Bodysuits

ACE/INFphoto.com
Priya Rao
Apr 22, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

Maybe it's the balmy spring temps, or perhaps, it was the poolside ensembles seen at Coachella, but we're in the mood to shop for swimsuits. But we're not looking for any old string bikini, we're lusting after sporty one-pieces (think Pamela Anderson in Baywatch) that have beach-to-street appeal, meaning it can double as a bodysuit. The swimsuit-as-bodysuit trend has been going for some time, just look at Selena Gomez in a white Solid & Striped number (above) last June, but this season, we're willing to push its limits with bold color, plunging necklines, and playful patterns. Below, shop 11 swimsuits that you can wear with cut-offs, jeans, skirts, and more.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Solid & Striped 

Wear this plunging suit with loads and loads of long necklaces. 

$150; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

Topshop

Channel Beyoncé with this sequined cactus pink suit.

$52; topshop.com

3 of 11 Courtesy

Aerie

Feel fresh and sexy in a strapless gingham suit. 

$50; ae.com

Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

Zimmermann

Sport baggy boyfriend jeans and strappy neutral sandals with this olive mesh panel suit. 

$315; zimmermannwear.com

Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

Moschino 

Flaunt your own dangerous curves in this statement suit.

$375; farfetch.com

Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

THAPELO PARIS

Tap your inner Pamela Anderson with this sexy suit.

$248; matchesfashion.com

Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

Lisa Marie Fernandez

Scrap the jean shirt for a patchwork denim jersey suit that will look ultra chic with high-waist cut-offs.

$395; lisamariefernandez.com

Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

Cover

A suit so delicious, we want to eat it up. 

$205; shopspring.com

Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

Victoria's Secret

With a tribal pattern, crochet T-back, and cut-outs, this suit was made for a beach-to-bar outing. 

$72; victoriassecret.com

Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

Diane von Furstenberg

This suit looks like a one-piece from the front and a bikini from the back.

$228; dvf.com

Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

Tory Burch

Criss cross the ties in the front of this suit for an alternative look.

$215; toryburch.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!