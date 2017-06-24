8 Swimsuits for the Minimalist

ALI PEW
Jun 24, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

As of late, my swimsuit pile keeps growing, thanks to the rise in swimwear designers who really understand that minimalist aesthetic—also mine! From Eres, a longtime go-to, to more recents like Wardwhillas and Matteau, there is no shortage of clean lines and crisp colors this summer. These designers have also considered practicality, designing suits you can actually move in. Whether it’s swimming laps, snorkeling, paddle boarding, surfing, or even just feeling comfortable walking down the beach, these suits are the ones you should stock up on!

1 of 8 Courtesy

Carter reversible swimsuit

Ward Whillas available at Net-A-Porter $148 (originally $295) SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Tri two-piece

Shop it: Bikini top, $120; needsupply.com. Bottom, $120; needsupply.com.

Matteau available at Need Supply Co. $240 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

scalloped bandeau bikini

Marysia available at Net-A-Porter $280 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Dree Louise wraparound swimsuit

Lisa Marie Fernandez available at MachesFashion $580 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

ASYMMETRIC SWIMWEAR

Zara available at Zara $26 (originally $36) SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Diagramme One-Shoulder One-Piece

Eres available at Barneys New York $505 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Melika Bow Swimsuit

Araks available at Moda Operandi $335 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

One-shoulder swimsuit

available at Mytheresa $252 SHOP NOW

