6 of Our Favorite Sweater-and-Skirt Combos for Spring

Dressing for spring weather can be tricky. With wavering temperatures and regular rain showers, deciding on an all-day outfit is no easy task. In such cases, we've found ourselves reaching for feminine skirts and lightweight sweaters. When paired together, the result is an easy, yet chic, ensemble that'll keep you comfortable—even in unpredictable climates.

And the best thing about the sweater-skirt combo? There are endless options (especially now that stores are stocked with spring merch). To see for yourself, we've rounded up six street style stars wearing chic skirt-sweater combos, plus shoppable alternatives for recreating the looks from home.