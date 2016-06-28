9 Brilliant Summer Skirt-and-Sandal Pairing Ideas

Flats with your mini skirt. Heels with your pencil skirt. There are certain sartorial "rules" we all think about when pairing our shoes and our hemlines, and some of them rightly so. A particularly inspired combo can have a huge influence on how you’re perceived by others in a given social situation.

A pencil skirt and stiletto heels can tell the world "I mean business," while a pleated midi skirt and metallic mules might say, "I came here to dance." A cotton mini skirt and lace-up gladiators? "Let's hit the beach!"

With this in mind, we dreamed up 9 skirt-and-sandal pairings that, along with being seasonally appropriate and mindful of their leg-lengthening properties, also let you play a version of everyday dress up. A pair of Prada platform heels worn with a striped wrap maxi from Banana Republic, for example, transforms you into the most sophisticated guest at your next rooftop party, while a button-front denim mini and block heel sandals give you a modern-day Twiggy vibe. Ahead, shop our favorite skirt-and-sandal pairings to wear right now.