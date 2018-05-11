13 Shorts You Need for Memorial Day Weekend

Photo Illustration. Photo: Courtesy
Jenna Pizzuta
May 11, 2018 @ 11:00 am

Shopping for the perfect shorts can be exhausting.

You want them to be the right length, the right color, the right fit...the list of requirements goes on and on...

But we’ve got you covered this Memorial Day weekend, with shorts that are ideal for everything from a casual barbecue to an elegant evening event. Keep scrolling to find the style for you!

1 of 13

Belted Shorts

Mango $60 SHOP NOW
2 of 13

Side Zip Denim Shorts

Re/done $295 SHOP NOW
3 of 13

Embroidered Linen Shorts

All Things Mochi $220 SHOP NOW
4 of 13

Bermuda Chino Shorts

J. Crew $50 SHOP NOW
5 of 13

Satin Shorts

3.1 Phillip Lim $375 SHOP NOW
6 of 13

Leopard-Print Poplin Shorts

Double Rainbouu $175 SHOP NOW
7 of 13

High-Rise Belted Turn-Up Cuff Shorts

Sea $275 SHOP NOW
8 of 13

High-Rise Button Through Denim Shorts

Madewell $75 SHOP NOW
9 of 13

Gingham Flower Shorts

Innika Choo $140 SHOP NOW
10 of 13

Striped Linen Shorts

H&M $30 SHOP NOW
11 of 13

Ruffle Floral Shorts

Rebecca Taylor $175 SHOP NOW
12 of 13

Drapey High-Rise Shorts

Gap $35 SHOP NOW
13 of 13

Heart Broderie Shorts

Topshop $55 SHOP NOW

