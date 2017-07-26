How to Wear Lace Like a French Girl

Christian Vierig/Getty
Kristina Rutkowski
Jul 26, 2017 @ 7:45 pm

With the hottest month of the summer just a few days away, we're craving easy outfits that look dreamy and cute while keeping us cool. That's why our current hero piece is a lace appliqué dress. Truth be told, ever since we spotted French It girl Jeanne Damas at Paris Couture Fashion Week (that's her, above!), we've been stockpiling this elegant wardrobe addition. 

A petit bit of advice: To truly achieve a cool-girl vibe, keep your accessories modern and minimal, and let the dress do all the talking. Ready to try the trend? 

VIDEO: See Bella Hadid Posing for InStyle's August Cover

Shop seven of our favorite lace dresses below!

1 of 7 Courtesy

SELF-PORTRAIT

A flattering silhouette and a gorgeous sky-blue color make this dress the stuff of summer daydreams. 

Self Portrait $500 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

DHELA

This off-the-shoulder number is perfect for cocktails on a posh rooftop. 

$549 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

LOVESHACKFANCY

Dance the night away in this one-shoulder dress with a flirty, asymmetrical hemline. 

LoveShackFancy $345 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

REBECCA TAYLOR

The cotton-candy hue and easy, breezy silhouette of this dress make us want to run to a seaside carnival. 

Rebecca Taylor $325 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

H&M

This sweet-but-sophisticated look is perfect for meeting the parents—and its price cannot be beat! 

H&M $129 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

J. CREW

A tea-length dress looks dainty and chic with a dressed-up flat. You can also wear it to the office, if you toss on a simple block heel. 

J. Crew $105 (originally $198) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

GANNI

Burnt-orange grosgrain ribbons add an unexpected twist to this sweet pink dress. 

Ganni $280 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!