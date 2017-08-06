8 Easy Summer Jumpsuits Under $150

Mireya Acierto/Getty
Kristina Rutkowski
Aug 06, 2017 @ 10:45 am

If you're sick of your summer dresses and can't wait to start shopping fall, why not take the jumpsuit trend for a spin? The superhero of transitional dressing, this easy piece will keep you feeling fresh during the hottest days of summer but will take you straight into cooler weather with a few easy layering tricks. It's as simple as throwing on a blazer or a chunky cardigan and swapping out your summer sandal for a cute bootie. And at such great prices, you will want to scoop them all up now. 

VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear a Jumpsuit

Shop our 8 favorites under $150 below. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

MADEWELL

This utilitarian style is perfect with a simple sandal for summer and looks equally chic with a coat and bootie for fall. 

Madewell $138 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

COS

This fiery color will have you looking as hot as the weather; the breezy silhouette will keep you cool. 

COS $125 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

ZARA

A flowy number with peekaboo lace is dreamy in pale pink; pair with strappy stilettoes for a night out. 

Zara $80 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH

You can't wrong with summer's essential fabric: chambray. 

Abercrombie & Fitch $78 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

MANGO

Try this flattering silhouette with a blazer for the office or a great lace-up espadrille wedge on the weekend. 

Mango $100 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

STELEN

This linen-blend option will keep things cool and flirty even on the hottest of days.  

Stelen $88 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

WILFRED

A subtle midsection cutout adds a little sass to this head-turning style. 

Wilfred $83 (originally $165) SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

H&M

The tie belt on this style is extremely flattering on all body types. Try mixing with colorful accessories for a fun, modern take. 

H&M $50 SHOP NOW

