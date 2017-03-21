6 Perfect Spring Sweaters to Shop Right Now

Timur Emek/Getty
Brooke Ely Danielson
Mar 21, 2017 @ 9:00 am

Hopefully by now you have done a little bit of spring cleaning and have made room in your closet for seasonally appropriate pieces. If so, it's time to shop for spring sweaters. Have some fun with the layering piece and make it bright. Or select something with stripes, flower patterns, or tie-up side panels. Scroll through as we show you 6 spring sweater options to buy now, each for under $250.

VIDEO: The Top 16 Must-See Ad Campaigns of Spring

 

 

1 of 6 Courtesy

A print cardigan can jazz up any ensemble. 

Lands' End $55 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

When in doubt try stripes. 

Vince $245 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

A hint of nautical never dissapoints. 

Michael Michael Kors $110 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Off the Shoulder smoulder. 

Aritzia $95 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

The brighter the better. 

Boden $66 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Varsity inspired can be the perfect pairing with a skirt or jeans.

Frame Denim $230 SHOP NOW

