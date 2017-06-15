Chic Patriotic Striped Pieces to Rock This 4th of July

Steffi Lee
Jun 15, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

Initially, you might think it’s difficult to pull of the patriotic red, white, and blue. But with Fourth of July right around the corner, we encourage you to try a striped ensemble this year and promise it will be just as chic as the floral sundress you originally put on reserve.

VIDEO: How to Make a Festive Cake for Fourth of July

You don’t have to literally translate the American flag into your closet. Nautical blue and white is quintessential warm weather garb and something as subtle yet beautiful as, say, a signet ring can be worn all year long!

Keep scrolling for the pieces we want to wear for the holiday and beyond. Cue the fireworks!

1 of 7 Courtesy

relaxed tee

Kule $88 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

GATHERED COTTON DRESS

Victoria, Victoria Beckham $336 (originally $560) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

HIGH CUT ONE-PIECE SWIMSUIT

Swimsuit

Solid and Striped $168 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

SIGNET RING

Jessica Biales $890 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

BREEZY TANK TOP

Tank top

J. Crew $62 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

WIDE LEG TROUSERS

Wide leg pants

Martin Grant $670 (originally $1,675) SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

VINTAGE-INSPIRED LOAFERS

Joseph $390 (originally $650) SHOP NOW

