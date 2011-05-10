Shop Star Bikinis

May 10, 2011 @ 4:27 pm
Gwyneth Paltrow - Vitamin A - Shop Star Bikinis - Summer Fashion
Berry Bright
Gwyneth Paltrow flattered her lean frame with a Vitamin A by Amahlia Stevens ruffled bikini top and barely-there bottoms.

String bikini, Vitamin A by Amahlia Stevens, $162; barneys.com.
Islandpaps/SplashNewsOnline.com; Courtesy of Barneys
Rachel Bilson, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Shop Star Bikinis, Summer Fashion
Seaside Stripes
Even her beach looks are designer! Rachel Bilson showed her style savvy (and her hourglass bod) in a bandeau bikini from 3.1 Phillip Lim.

Top, 3.1 Phillip Lim, $384; my-wardrobe.com.
Islandpaps/SplashNewsOnline.com; Courtesy of MyWardrobe
Olivia Wilde, Pool, Shop Star Bikinis, Summer Fashion
Green Goddess
Olivia Wilde paired an ultra-flattering drawstring top-perfect for making the most of a smaller chest!-with matching cinch bottoms, both from Pool.

Top in Moss, Pool, $145; poolswimwear.com.
Bottoms in Moss, Pool, $115; poolswimwear.com.
PacificCoastNews; Courtesy of Pool
Leann Rimes - Mikoh - Shop Star Bikinis - Summer Fashion
Super-String Bikini
Extra-long strings add a sexy touch to Leann Rimes's seamless suit from Mikoh.

St. Lucia top, Mikoh, $94; sirenecollection.com
Moorea bottom, Mikoh, $94; sirenecollection.com.
Bauer-Griffin; Courtesy of Mikoh
Cameron Diaz - Mikoh - Vix - Shop Star Bikinis - Summer Fashion
Mix Master
Sporty Cameron Diaz mixed and matched a pair of suits for a totally individual take on a bikini. Her coral Mikoh bottoms were a one-off (lucky Cameron!), but you can get the same piece in a very-now neutral.

Maldives top in Sand, Mikoh, $94; sirenecollection.com.
Lenai bottom in Sand, Mikoh, $94; sirenecollection.com.
Monaco halter with braided leather detail, Vix, $88; net-a-porter.com.
Monaco bikini briefs with braided leather detail, Vix, $88; net-a-porter.com.
SplashNewsOnline.com; Courtesy of Net-a-porter; Courtesy of Mikoh
Bethenny Frankel - Becca - Shop Star Bikinis - Summer Fashion
Hot Halter
Bethenny Frankel flaunted her Skinnygirl shape in a banded halter (just right for supporting a fuller bust) and a string bottom.

Top, Becca, $40; everythingbutwater.com.
Bottom, Becca, $38; everythingbutwater.com.
Albert Michael/Startraks; Courtesy of Everything But the Water
Heidi Klum - Lanvin - Shop Star Bikinis - Summer Fashion
Pretty Python
Mother of four (!) Heidi Klum vacationed in a dangerously hot python-print suit from Lanvin. A subtly shirred trim added texture to the triangle bikini.

Snakeskin-print suit, Lanvin, $710; net-a-porter.com.
SDFL/SplashNewsOnline.com; Courtesy of Net-a-porter
Kate Bosworth - Bikini Thief - Shop Star Bikinis - Summer Fashion
Blue (and White) Belle
No tan lines for Kate Bosworth! She slipped out of her straps and turned her peppermint-stripe Bikini Thief halter suit into a bandeau.

Striped two-piece, Bikini Thief, $125; bikinithief.com.
Clasos.com/SplashNewsOnline.com; Courtesy of Bikini Thief
