7 Ways to Embrace Tie-Dye This Spring

Joshua LOTT/AFP/Getty Images
Mia Solkin
Apr 19, 2016 @ 9:00 am

Though we just put another Coachella weekend down in the books, tie-dye, a music festival fashion mainstay, isn't just for hippie dippy pieces. This spring, the trend was seen all over the runways in new ways. Case in point: the breezy plunging dress with high slit at Altuzarra (seen above). The inherently cool pattern is also an easy way to inject color into your look, and lends a free-spirited sensibility to any ensemble. Ahead, 7 tie-dye pieces you can wear beyond a concert this spring. 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Proenza Schouler Top

This jersey tee is cool enough to take you to the beach and cocktails.

$290; netaporter.com

2 of 7 Courtesy

Altuzarra Skirt

Make this pretty skirt a key piece in your wardrobe this season.

$1,160; matchesfashion.com

3 of 7 Courtesy

Valentino Dress

This dress is ultra sophisticated, thanks to its neutral hues.

$3,600; farfetch.com

4 of 7 Courtesy

French Connection Jeans

These jeans with tie-dyed hems will make you want to give your regular baby blues a break. 

$158; frenchconnection.com

5 of 7 Courtesy

Zara Dress

This easy dress can be layered with a tee for cooler nights.

$70; zara.com

6 of 7 Courtesy

Mango Skirt

Pair a white tee with this breezy summer skirt.

$80; mango.com

7 of 7 Courtesy

Balmain Jeans

Go bold with these fun pants.

$629 (originally $2,095); theoutnet.com

