These Spring Suits Will Up Your Work Wear Game

For those of you who work in more conservative fields, like finance or law, we know getting dressed in the morning can be tough. For instance, wearing the #girlboss uniform of a suit in the spring and summer is quite different than sporting it in the fall and winter. In order to deal with varying temperatures and still show your fashion prowess, you need to select different fabrications, like crepe and linen, and choose lighter colors, such as white, blush, and mint. Of course, what you pair with said suit is important too—trade the Oxford shirt for a silk cami and try a mule or slide instead of pump. 

And, if you have a formal office event (or perhaps, a spring wedding), a tuxedo is a sophisticated and chic statement. Ahead, nine spring suits, from printed seersucker to a gray-blue palette, that will have you ditching your dresses. 

Tom Ford

This satin-trimmed stretch tuxedo is equal parts sexy and androgynous. Wear with a white silk blouse or an alluring bralette, depending on the occasion. 

Jacket, $3,710; net-a-porter.com. Pant, $1,290; net-a-porter.com.

Zara

There is nothing chicer than a bright white suit in the spring. Just make sure to carry a stain stick!

Jacket, $100; zara.com. Pant, $70; zara.com.

Ted Baker London

Speak to your feminine side with this pale pink suit. 

Jacket, $429; tedbaker.com. Pant, $259; tedbaker.com.

Theory

A black suit is a classic for a reason. This style has an oh-so-modern feel with a nipped-in blazer and cropped pant. 

Jacket, $425; theory.com. Pant, $265; theory.com.

Topshop

Crafted from polyester and viscose, this navy suit is ultra lightweight.

Jacket, $125; topshop.com. Pant, $68; topshop.com.

Reiss

This tailored gray-blue suit has spring written all over it.

Jacket, $445; reiss.com. Pant, $240; reiss.com.

Lands' End

This seersucker version won't let you down this spring and summer. 

Jacket, $139; landsend.com. Pant, $89; landsend.com.

Joseph

If the thought of white is too scary for you, try a natural beige color that is equally as sharp. 

Jacket, $920; joseph-fashion.com. Pant, $540; joseph-fashion.com

J.Crew

There is something so unexpected and fresh about this fern green suit with its slim cut and cropped length. 

Jacket, $248; jcrew.com. Pant, $138; jcrew.com.

