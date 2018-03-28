Easter Dresses You'll Wear All Spring Season

Getty Images
Ruthie Friedlander
Mar 28, 2018 @ 3:30 pm

If you haven't picked up a pretty pastel dress for Easter this year, you've come to the right place. Luckily, the spring collections are all over the Internet and the temperatures are (finally) starting to rise—two legit reasons to shop for a dress that will bring out your Sunday best. From florals to gingham, here are our favorite Easter-appropriate dresses that you'll want to wear all Spring season.

RELATED: 7 Pretty Pieces that Have Us Swooning for Ruffles this Spring

1 of 9 Net-a-Porter

Laura printed cotton midi dress

Harley Viera Newton's eponymous brand is filled with playful prints that are perfect for an Easter brunch. The cherry print is one of HVN's quintessential patterns.

HVN available at Net-a-Porter $525 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Nordstrom

Mixed Print Midi Shirtdress

For the Bohemian-inspired, this floral dress is an A+ Easter option.

Boden available at Nordstrom $200 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Net-a-Porter

Lea embroidered silk-satin jacquard midi dress

There's nothing quite like a grass-green colored floral dress to say "Welcome, Spring!"

Saloni available at Net-a-Porter $595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Net-a-Porter

Rainbow embellished ruffled tulle midi dress

If you find yourself at a fancier Easter event, this is the dress for you.The pastel colors mixed with the perfect amount of sequins make it just the right amount of princessy. 

Needle & Thread available at Net-a-Porter $405 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Matches Fashion

Lucia strappy seersuker cotton-blend dress

We've adored Shrimps for their faux fur coats and whimsical bags, so it's no surprise they'd make an idyllic Easter dress.

Shrimps available at Matches Fashion $321 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Net-a-Porter

Belted floral-print crepe midi dress

If you're looking for an Easter dress you can get mileage out of, look no further than this Michael Michael Kors number. It's as chic for a Sunday soiree as it is for a board meeting.

Michael Michael Kors available at Net-a-Porter $175 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Net-a-Porter

Dabble tiered gingham cotton-poplin midi dress

The ruffles on this gingham dress make it party-appropriate. It's a step up from your typical garden party frock.

J. Crew available at Net-a-Porter $180 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Net-a-Porter

Lace-up crepe midi dress

We love the corset-style lace-up waist on this perfectly pastel dress.

Tibi available at Net-a-Porter $595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Net-a-Porter

Charron checked cotton-blend seersucker maxi dress

Seersucker is a great material to ring in the Spring season.

Ganni available at Net-a-Porter $250 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!